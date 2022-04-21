Home » Investing Articles » Two 8%+ yielding high-dividend shares I’d snap up

Two 8%+ yielding high-dividend shares I’d snap up

Our writer has been hunting for high dividend shares he can add to his portfolio. Here is a pair of 8%+ yielders he likes.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
| More on:
positive mental health woman

Image source: Getty Image

Owning dividend shares is one way to boost my passive income. High-dividend shares can offer me an attractive source of earnings without working for them.

Dividends are never guaranteed, though, and share prices can fall. So I always spread my investment across a variety of shares. Here are two high-dividend shares I would happily buy for my portfolio today.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

Markets around the world are reeling from the current situation in Ukraine… and with so many great companies trading at what look to be ‘discount-bin’ prices, now could be the time for savvy investors to snap up some potential bargains.

But whether you’re a newbie investor or a seasoned pro, deciding which stocks to add to your shopping list can be a daunting prospect during such unprecedented times.

Fortunately, The Motley Fool UK analyst team have short-listed five companies that they believe STILL boast significant long-term growth prospects despite the global upheaval…

We’re sharing the names in a special FREE investing report that you can download today. We believe these stocks could be a great fit for any well-diversified portfolio with the goal of building wealth in your 50’s.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

Imperial Brands

The tobacco industry is controversial. Many investors shun it because of the harm its products inflict on millions of customers. For those who are willing to invest, however, the industry has attractive economics. High cash flows can help support meaty dividends.

There are a number of tobacco companies I would consider buying for my portfolio, including US-based Altria and Philip Morris International alongside UK peers British American Tobacco and Imperial Brands.

Of these, the highest-yielding is Imperial Brands. Its dividend yield is 8.3%. That means that if I invested £1,000 in M&G shares today, I would hopefully receive £83 of dividends annually.

High-dividend shares

Why is the Imperial yield higher than at key competitors? It has pushed less aggressively than them into non-cigarette formats like vaping, so declining cigarette sales could pose a bigger threat to its future revenues and profits. On top of that, Imperial’s brands like Rizla and John Player Special are strong but not as iconic as competitor-owned names like Marlboro and Lucky Strike.

But I think that is already factored into the share price and yield.

While Imperial’s brand portfolio might not be the best in the business, I think it is good enough to help the company make substantial profits. Last year’s post-tax profit was £2.9bn. I also like Imperial’s large geographic reach. It may need to work harder to develop a post-cigarette future at some point, but waiting for competitors to establish the market first could actually save it substantial upfront marketing expenses. Imperial is among the high-dividend shares I would consider for my portfolio today.

M&G

Another share I would buy for my portfolio is investment manager M&G (LSE: MNG).

The M&G yield is 8.4%, meaning it offers me a similar payout level as Imperial. I do not see the same risk of declining end markets as in tobacco. If anything, I expect customer demand for financial services to grow over time. But that can bring its own challenges, such as increasing competition. That could squeeze profit margins.

I see M&G’s well-established brand and long history as a competitive advantage when it comes to attracting and retaining customers. It deals with such large sums of client money that even small commissions could help it turn a handy profit.

Management has said it plans to maintain or grow the dividend in future. That is never guaranteed but hopefully the economics of the business will enable the company to deliver on this plan. That is why I would feel happy buying more M&G stock to add to the high-dividend shares in my ISA.

Inflation Is Coming: 3 Shares To Try And Hedge Against Rising Prices

Make no mistake… inflation is coming.

Some people are running scared, but there’s one thing we believe we should avoid doing at all costs when inflation hits… and that’s doing nothing.

Money that just sits in the bank can often lose value each and every year. But to savvy savers and investors, where to consider putting their money is the million-dollar question.

That’s why we’ve put together a brand-new special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation…

…because no matter what the economy is doing, a savvy investor will want their money working for them, inflation or not!

Best of all, we’re giving this report away completely FREE today!

Simply click here, enter your email address, and we’ll send it to you right away.

Christopher Ruane owns shares in British American Tobacco, Imperial Brands and M&G. The Motley Fool UK has recommended British American Tobacco and Imperial Brands. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Businessman pulling out wooden brick from toppling stack
Investing Articles

ITV’s share price is down 33% in 2022. Should I buy the stock now?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

ITV shares have underperformed the FTSE 100 by a wide margin in 2022. Edward Sheldon looks at whether this has…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

How I’d invest my ISA for big dividends

| Christopher Ruane

Choosing shares for an ISA that can pay big dividends requires research and thought. Here our writer shares his own…

Read more »

Stack of new bank notes
Investing Articles

3 dirt-cheap FTSE 250 dividend shares I’d buy right now

| Alan Oscroft

Looking around the FTSE 250, I'm seeing so many dividend shares that I think are crazy cheap. Here are three…

Read more »

Light bulb with growing tree.
Investing Articles

Can Ceres Power shares help me profit from hydrogen energy?

| Christopher Ruane

Hydrogen is a hot topic when it comes to renewable energy. Could buying Ceres Power shares for his portfolio help…

Read more »

An easyJet plane takes off
Investing Articles

What’s going on with the easyJet (LON:EZJ) share price?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains the factors at work right now moving the easyJet share price, and why this summer could be…

Read more »

Image of person checking their shares portfolio on mobile phone and computer
Investing Articles

A dirt-cheap UK growth share to buy right now!

| Royston Wild

I think this ultra-cheap UK share could be an excellent buy as demand for its products soars. Here's why I'd…

Read more »

Blue NIO sports car in Oslo showroom
Investing Articles

Why the NIO share price is down 46% in 2022

| Charlie Carman

The NIO share price has crashed this year. Our writer explores the reasons behind the selloff and whether NIO shares…

Read more »

Scene depicting the City of London, home of the FTSE 100
Investing Articles

Why the Legal & General (LON:LGEN) share price is down today

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Legal & General is one of the worst performers in the FTSE 100 today. Edward Sheldon looks at what's going…

Read more »