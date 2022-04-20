Home » Investing Articles » How I’d try to profit from lithium shares

How I’d try to profit from lithium shares

Lithium shares are a hot topic — but how would our writer assess them for his portfolio? Here he shares his approach.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
Tesla

Image source: Tesla

Energy has been in the headlines more and more in recent years. That is why some investors reckon they might be able to do well by investing in emerging energy themes such as hydrogen and lithium. If I wanted to try and profit from buying lithium shares, here is how I would go about it.

Learn all about lithium

Famous investor Warren Buffett knows all about the energy industry. Across decades, he has invested in many power generators and network operators.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

Markets around the world are reeling from the current situation in Ukraine… and with so many great companies trading at what look to be ‘discount-bin’ prices, now could be the time for savvy investors to snap up some potential bargains.

But whether you’re a newbie investor or a seasoned pro, deciding which stocks to add to your shopping list can be a daunting prospect during such unprecedented times.

Fortunately, The Motley Fool UK analyst team have short-listed five companies that they believe STILL boast significant long-term growth prospects despite the global upheaval…

We’re sharing the names in a special FREE investing report that you can download today. We believe these stocks could be a great fit for any well-diversified portfolio with the goal of building wealth in your 50’s.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

But Buffett also emphasises the importance of investors staying inside their circle of competence. Many investors know little or nothing about lithium and its possible future role. But just because something is not inside my circle of competence now does not mean that it will not be in the future. Yet for that to happen, I would need to learn about it.

So, if I was interested in investing in lithium shares, I would spend time getting to know much more about lithium’s possible future role in meeting global energy needs.

Figure out the value chain

Every industry has a ‘value chain’. Take gas as an example. A company like BP extracts it from the ground. Others like Diversified Energy may also extract it, but without the upfront exploration costs of BP. It gets transported along pipelines owned by a company like National Grid, traded by firms including Centrica and sold by companies such as DCC.

At each stage of the value chain, demand, costs and potential profits may vary. For example, BP may need to spend a fortune on exploration – but a big strike could be worth billions of pounds. National Grid may be less affected by price swings than a producer, as gas still needs to move through the network. That helps keep revenues stable. But National Grid may not see the same sort of profit uplift from a surging gas price as BP or Diversified Energy.

The same is true for lithium. If it becomes an important component in the energy space, what part of the lithium value chain seems most likely to profit? Would it be an early stage explorer? Will it be a company consolidating multiple mines across different locations, such as Ganfeng Lithium? Will it be a mine developer adopting a royalties-based business model like Trident Royalties? Could it be a battery producer, such as Tesla?

In a new industry, even if it ends up being profitable, those profits are often unevenly distributed. For me, a mining operator with only a single mine or lacking operational control over the mines from which it earns money is too risky. So my own investment focus would be on companies with a diversified portfolio of lithium mines.

Lithium shares and valuation

Even then, I would probably need to be patient. It will take time for the lithium industry to mature. During that process I expect many companies to stumble or fail altogether – including miners.

To manage my risk comfortably, I would focus on sizeable miners with both mining and commercial expertise and proven lithium deposits across multiple sites. I would consider adding such lithium shares to my portfolio – but only at an attractive valuation. If I pay too much even for a good business, it could turn out to be a bad investment for me.

Our 5 Top Shares for the New “Green Industrial Revolution"

It was released in November 2020, and make no mistake:

It’s happening.

The UK Government’s 10-point plan for a new “Green Industrial Revolution.”

PriceWaterhouse Coopers believes this trend will cost £400billion…

…That’s just here in Britain over the next 10 years.

Worldwide, the Green Industrial Revolution could be worth TRILLIONS.

It’s why I’m urging all investors to read this special presentation carefully, and learn how you can uncover the 5 companies that we believe are poised to profit from this gargantuan trend ahead!

Access this special "Green Industrial Revolution" presentation now

Christopher Ruane owns shares in Centrica. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Tesla. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

British Pennies on a Pound Note
Investing Articles

A top penny stock I’d buy to hold until 2032

| Royston Wild

The London Stock Exchange is packed with great growth stocks for me to buy. Here's a penny stock I think…

Read more »

Stack of new one pound coins
Investing Articles

Top FTSE 100 dividend shares to buy with £10,000 today

| Alan Oscroft

It looks like 2022 could end up being a cracking year for FTSE 100 dividend shares. So where might I…

Read more »

Electric cars charging in station
Investing Articles

Volex’s share price just surged. But I’d still buy the stock today

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Volex just posted a great trading update and its share price has spiked. Yet Edward Sheldon thinks it can go…

Read more »

Picture of a Netflix menu screen
Investing Articles

The Netflix share price dropped 25%. Should I buy the stock now?

| Harshil Patel

With the Netflix share price crashing overnight, our writer considers whether it’s an opportunity to buy the shares at a…

Read more »

pensive bearded business man sitting on chair looking out of the window
Investing Articles

5 shares to buy now for dividends

| Christopher Ruane

Looking for dividends, our writer has picked a handful of shares to buy now for his portfolio. All of them…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

Where will the National Grid share price go in May?

| Andrew Woods

With rising energy prices and the completion of corporate transactions, the National Grid share price could be headed higher next…

Read more »

Diggers and trucks in a coal mine
Investing Articles

Should I buy Polymetal stock after its share-price crash?

| Dr. James Fox

Polymetal stock is down again today, having fallen hugely following Russia's invasion of Ukraine and after the implementation of Western…

Read more »

Couple relaxing on a beach in front of a sunset
Investing Articles

How I’d set up passive income streams for life — with £1,000

| Christopher Ruane

Can £1,000 help our writer earn money without working for it? Here's how he would use it to try and…

Read more »