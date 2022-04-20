Home » Investing Articles » How I’d set up passive income streams for life — with £1,000

How I’d set up passive income streams for life — with £1,000

Can £1,000 help our writer earn money without working for it? Here’s how he would use it to try and set up long-lasting passive income streams.

Published
The concept of passive income sounds straightforward – generating money without having to work for it. In practice, I try not to overcomplicate my own passive income streams. That is why I focus on investing in UK dividend shares.

If I had £1,000 to use in this way right now, here is how I would go about it.

Lifelong focus

I would start by asking myself what sorts of companies I reckon might still be producing income and paying dividends for years to come. Then, as I may not get my answer right, I would split the £1,000 evenly between four of them. That way, even if one of the businesses runs into hard times and reduces or cancels its dividend, hopefully I will keep receiving some passive income from the others.

If a share pays dividends, I should receive them for as long as I hold the shares. So for example, if I buy shares today in a company like Shell or British American Tobacco, if they continue to pay dividends in future I will still get some money from them long after I invested my £1,000. Dividends are never guaranteed, which is why I would spread my choices.

But with £1,000 I need to be realistic about what to expect. If I hold shares with an average dividend yield of 5%, I would hope to earn around £50 a year in passive income.

Dividend shares to buy now

So how would I find the sorts of shares I am talking about? First, I would consider what markets are likely to continue existing decades from now. For example, no matter what else happens in the economy, I expect there will still be demand for housebuilding and consumer goods. I feel the same about insurance and healthcare.

Then I would look within such durable industries for companies that have some sort of competitive advantage. In consumer goods, for example, Diageo owns a wide variety of premium drinks brands such as Johnnie Walker and Guinness. Those brands offer a competitive advantage I think can last – other brewers may offer stouts or porters, but only Diageo owns the Guinness brand name.

Such competitive advantage matters because it gives a company pricing power. That can help it make profits. Profits make dividends possible.

Setting up passive income streams

Once I had identified the sorts of dividend shares I felt fitted my goal, I would invest the £1,000. I would put £250 into shares of four such businesses, making sure I spread my choices across different business areas.

To do that, I would use a share-dealing account or a Stocks and Shares ISA. Although passive income is my goal now, if I decide at some point I do not need it, I could choose to reinvest the dividends rather than receive them as cash. That could help me grow my portfolio. Over time, that could lead to bigger passive income streams.

Christopher Ruane owns shares in British American Tobacco.

