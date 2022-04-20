Home » Investing Articles » 3 things that could send the NIO stock price climbing again

3 things that could send the NIO stock price climbing again

A combination of events has conspired to send the NIO stock price into a tailspin. Here’s what I think it will take to get it back on the growth path.

Latest posts by Alan Oscroft (see all)
Published
| More on:
A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.

Image source: Getty Images

The NIO (NYSE: NIO) stock price has crashed by 45% over the past 12 months. And if that isn’t bad enough, we’re looking at a 70% slump since the peak price reached in January 2021.

What might propel the electric car maker’s shares back onto an upwards trajectory? Essentially, I think it’s the reversal of some key issues that have sent it tumbling in 2022.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

Markets around the world are reeling from the current situation in Ukraine… and with so many great companies trading at what look to be ‘discount-bin’ prices, now could be the time for savvy investors to snap up some potential bargains.

But whether you’re a newbie investor or a seasoned pro, deciding which stocks to add to your shopping list can be a daunting prospect during such unprecedented times.

Fortunately, The Motley Fool UK analyst team have short-listed five companies that they believe STILL boast significant long-term growth prospects despite the global upheaval…

We’re sharing the names in a special FREE investing report that you can download today. We believe these stocks could be a great fit for any well-diversified portfolio with the goal of building wealth in your 50’s.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

Pandemic

The most recent hit comes from the Covid-19 pandemic. Or, rather, from China’s strict lockdown policy aimed at ending the biggest outbreak the country has seen since the virus was first discovered.

That has led to NIO suspending production in China. So, deliveries are going to be delayed. And we have no idea how long the Chinese lockdown will continue. Still, while the news is bad for business, it hasn’t really damaged the NIO share price any further.

Does that suggest investors are seeing the bottom now and are resiliently holding, or even buying? I really don’t know, and I think there’s still a chance of even further falls before things turn around.

But it does look like we’ll need to see the ending of the current Chinese coronavirus outbreak before NIO shares can get back on track.

NIO stock price revaluation?

In late 2021, I thought we were in for a revaluation of the electric vehicle industry. Tesla stock had climbed sharply earlier in the year, and then started to fall.

But the dip didn’t last, and Tesla stock has regained some of its losses. We’re still looking at a trailing P/E ratio of over 200. There is either a huge amount of earnings growth still to come from Tesla, or the stock is overvalued — or some combination of the two.

Over the past 12 months, while NIO has fallen 45%, Tesla has gained 40%. NIO stock has been revalued downwards compared to Tesla, and by quite some way.

I think that makes NIO look relatively cheap now. But we’ll surely need to see some reversal of the two valuation trends to send the Chinese maker climbing again.

Economic conditions

Growth investing tends to have its most bullish phases when economic times are good. When we invest in growth, especially in a pioneering high-tech business, we take on extra risk. So anything that compounds risk, like a global economic squeeze, could stunt the prospects for the NIO stock price.

Then the accompanying interest rates rises make safe, interest-bearing investments look more attractive. I don’t expect NIO investors to suddenly switch all their money to government bonds or savings accounts. But a changing interest rate environment does lead institutional investors to reassess their asset class allocations.

I find the NIO stock price attractive right now, and I am tempted to buy. I do think we’ll need to see the passing of China’s current Covid outbreak, and improving economic prospects with inflation steadying. Then I think we might see a NIO stock revaluation.

But I think that could take some time. I will wait and watch.

Is this little-known company the next ‘Monster’ IPO?

Right now, this ‘screaming BUY’ stock is trading at a steep discount from its IPO price, but it looks like the sky is the limit in the years ahead.

Because this North American company is the clear leader in its field which is estimated to be worth US$261 BILLION by 2025.

The Motley Fool UK analyst team has just published a comprehensive report that shows you exactly why we believe it has so much upside potential.

But I warn you, you’ll need to act quickly, given how fast this ‘Monster IPO’ is already moving.

Click here to see how you can get a copy of this report for yourself today

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Tesla. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

A person holding onto a fan of twenty pound notes
Investing Articles

Why I could invest £1,000 in this FTSE 100 dividend stock again 

| Manika Premsingh

The FTSE 100 dividend stock could be quite the money spinner in 2022.

Read more »

Stacks of coins
Investing Articles

£100 to invest? Here’s 1 penny stock with a 6%+ dividend yield!

| Jabran Khan

Jabran Khan details a penny stock he’s considering adding to his portfolio that would boost his passive income stream as…

Read more »

British Pennies on a Pound Note
Investing Articles

5 UK penny shares with dividends I’d buy

| Christopher Ruane

This handful of UK penny shares with dividends have all caught our writer's eye as possible purchases for his portfolio.

Read more »

macro shot of computer monitor with FTSE 100 stock market data in trading application
Investing Articles

1 FTSE 100 stock that is a screaming buy for May!

| Jabran Khan

Jabran Khan highlights one cheap, dividend paying FTSE 100 stock he’s adding to his holdings in May before full-year results…

Read more »

A happy dog wearing a Foolish jester cap.
Investing Articles

2 hot uranium stocks I’d buy and hold until 2030!

| Andrew Woods

Nuclear power, and therefore uranium, could be set to produce a far greater proportion of energy in the future. That's…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

3 Warren Buffett lessons that make investing in 2022 a breeze

| Suraj Radhakrishnan

In the current market climate, it is easy to panic and make poor decisions. I turn to wisdom from Warren…

Read more »

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

2 dirt cheap FTSE 250 growth stocks I’d buy in a heartbeat!

| Dr. James Fox

I'm confident that these two FTSE 250 growth stocks can benefit my portfolio in the long term. What's more, they're…

Read more »

British Pennies on a Pound Note
Investing Articles

A top penny stock I’d buy to hold until 2032

| Royston Wild

The London Stock Exchange is packed with great growth stocks for me to buy. Here's a penny stock I think…

Read more »