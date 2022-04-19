Home » Investing Articles » As production stabilises, should I buy more Polymetal shares?

As production stabilises, should I buy more Polymetal shares?

As the war in Ukraine continues, the Polymetal share price remains unpredictable. But is the low price an attractive buying opportunity?

Latest posts by Andrew Woods (see all)
Published
| More on:
Gold bullion on a chart

Image source: Getty Images.

The war in Ukraine has sadly brought devastation and destruction to civilians. It also led to a sizeable stock market correction. During this time, I bought shares in Polymetal International (LSE:POLY), a gold company operating in Russia and Kazakhstan. As the war escalated, the price of Polymetal shares fell dramatically. Now some months into the conflict, is the situation any better for this firm? Should I now move to add more shares to my long-term portfolio at the current Polymetal share price? Let’s take a closer look.

War and the Polymetal share price

Like some other companies with exposure to Russia, such as Petropavlovsk and Evraz, Polymetal shares dived as investors retreated on the outbreak of war. 

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

Markets around the world are reeling from the current situation in Ukraine… and with so many great companies trading at what look to be ‘discount-bin’ prices, now could be the time for savvy investors to snap up some potential bargains.

But whether you’re a newbie investor or a seasoned pro, deciding which stocks to add to your shopping list can be a daunting prospect during such unprecedented times.

Fortunately, The Motley Fool UK analyst team have short-listed five companies that they believe STILL boast significant long-term growth prospects despite the global upheaval…

We’re sharing the names in a special FREE investing report that you can download today. We believe these stocks could be a great fit for any well-diversified portfolio with the goal of building wealth in your 50’s.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

Many worry that the conflict will impact mining operations and, consequently, the Polymetal share price. What’s more, there is the constant threat of Western sanctions. 

As Russia grows ever more isolated, it may also become more difficult for Polymetal to secure funding or sell the gold it produces. 

In March, the firm stated that its mining operations were running uninterrupted. Furthermore, it maintained its production guidance for 2022 of 1.7m ounces of gold. 

Keeping its production guidance gave me confidence that the business will be able to continue the mining of gold throughout the conflict. 

Where next?

The company is also looking at the possibility of a demerger of its Russian assets, thereby forming “distinct ownership” in “various jurisdictions”

This could be promising, considering that around half of Polymetal’s production and revenue is derived from its operations in Kazakhstan.

In April, however, investment bank Berenberg downgraded the firm to ‘hold’ and dropped its target price from 500p to 300p. The Polymetal share price is currently 254p. 

The downgrade was chiefly based on continued uncertainty about the war. There is the added possibility of the sanctioning of Alexander Nesis, the owner of ICT Group that holds a 24% stake in Polymetal. 

Berenberg was also solely basing the company’s net asset value (NAV) on its Kazakhstan interests, given its Russian ops are becoming increasingly isolated.

Also in April, accounting firm Deloitte resigned as auditor. It cited Polymetal’s Russian links as the reason for being unable to provide auditing services. 

Polymetal then announced that it was pulling its planned dividend of ¢52 per share. This was due to the impact of sanctions and potential funding issues.

A reason for optimism

The situation doesn’t exactly look great. Nevertheless, I don’t think a prolonged conflict is in anyone’s interests. As sanctions bite Russia, higher energy prices are hitting Europe. 

Since the Polymetal share price is almost directly correlated to the prospect of a peace agreement, I think there is some hope that that the firm will make it through. In the event of a peace deal, I think there is a high chance that Polymetal shares will skyrocket.

I have written previously on Polymetal’s strong revenue and earnings record. This could indeed be a golden opportunity to buy more shares in a quality company for my long-term portfolio. 

Given the uncertainty, however, I won’t be adding to my holding. I think I have enough exposure. But if the situation begins to stabilise, I won’t rule out a further purchase.  

FREE REPORT: Why this £5 stock could be set to surge

Are you on the lookout for UK growth stocks?

If so, get this FREE no-strings report now.

While it’s available: you'll discover what we think is a top growth stock for the decade ahead.

And the performance of this company really is stunning.

In 2019, it returned £150million to shareholders through buybacks and dividends.

We believe its financial position is about as solid as anything we’ve seen.

  • Since 2016, annual revenues increased 31%
  • In March 2020, one of its senior directors LOADED UP on 25,000 shares – a position worth £90,259
  • Operating cash flow is up 47%. (Even its operating margins are rising every year!)

Quite simply, we believe it’s a fantastic Foolish growth pick.

What’s more, it deserves your attention today.

So please don’t wait another moment.

Get the full details on this £5 stock now – while your report is free.

Andrew Woods owns shares in Polymetal International. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Note paper with question mark on orange background
Investing Articles

Should I buy Twitter shares with the Elon Musk situation?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith takes a deeper look into the situation between Elon Musk and Twitter and weighs up whether it's a…

Read more »

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table
Investing Articles

Is time running out to buy boohoo shares below 100p?

| Charlie Carman

The boohoo share price has declined to penny stock levels this year for the first time since 2016. Is this…

Read more »

close-up photo of investor Warren Buffett
Investing Articles

How I’d use Warren Buffett’s system to find the best FTSE 100 stocks to buy

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Warren Buffett's stock-picking system isn't that complicated. Here's how Edward Sheldon would use it to find top FTSE 100 stocks…

Read more »

Business development to success and FTSE 100 250 350 growth concept.
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 250 stocks I’d buy with £1,000

| Stuart Blair

The FTSE 250 has underperformed the FTSE 100 year-to-date. But these two stocks look too good for me to ignore.

Read more »

Dictionary definition of inflation
Investing Articles

With stagflation and a recession on the horizon, here’s my investment strategy

| Stephen Wright

Stagflation might present some opportunities to buy high-quality names at discount valuations. Here’s what’s on Stephen Wright’s watchlist.

Read more »

The building of FTSE 100 bank HSBC in Singapore
Investing Articles

As interest rates rise, could the HSBC share price be too cheap to miss?

| Andrew Woods

With a more favourable operating environment, the HSBC share price may increase as interest rates rise. Andrew Woods explores the…

Read more »

Modern suburban family houses with car on driveway
Investing Articles

1 juicy dividend stock for May with a 10.8% yield

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why he likes a top FTSE 100 dividend stock from the property sector with a very generous…

Read more »

A Rolls-Royce employee works on an engine
Investing Articles

Here’s why the Rolls-Royce share price is down 25%

| John Choong

As travel and tourism resumes, many would have expected the Rolls-Royce share price to sky rocket, but it's down 25%…

Read more »