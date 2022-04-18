Home » Investing Articles » How I’d aim to double my State Pension for the price of a daily coffee

How I’d aim to double my State Pension for the price of a daily coffee

Here’s how I’d use shares and the price of a daily coffee to aim for a second income in retirement matching the State Pension.

Latest posts by Kevin Godbold (see all)
Published
Retirement saving and pension planning

Image source: Getty Images

Is it really possible to double retirement income from the State Pension by investing in shares? And all for just the cost of a daily coffee? 

Theoretically, yes it is. And in practice, many investors have used the stock market to build a meaningful pot of money over time. 

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

Markets around the world are reeling from the current situation in Ukraine… and with so many great companies trading at what look to be ‘discount-bin’ prices, now could be the time for savvy investors to snap up some potential bargains.

But whether you’re a newbie investor or a seasoned pro, deciding which stocks to add to your shopping list can be a daunting prospect during such unprecedented times.

Fortunately, The Motley Fool UK analyst team have short-listed five companies that they believe STILL boast significant long-term growth prospects despite the global upheaval…

We’re sharing the names in a special FREE investing report that you can download today. We believe these stocks could be a great fit for any well-diversified portfolio with the goal of building wealth in your 50’s.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

Aiming to match the State Pension

Right now, the full State pension is worth £185.15 a week. And that’s around £9,628 a year. Therefore, to double it, I’d need a second income equal to that amount. And I’d aim to get it from shareholder dividends paid by companies in the stock market.

For example, the FTSE 100 index of the UK’s largest public companies has a dividend yield of about 3.5% at the moment. And it is often somewhere in that ballpark — higher some years and lower others. Meanwhile, individual companies often pay comparable yields, or higher. Such as telecoms company Vodafone with its dividend yield of just over 5%.

But let’s be conservative and say I can get 3.5% in dividend yields from an investment in shares. That means to achieve an annual income of £9,628, I’d need to invest a sum of around £275,000. And I’d aim to get there for the price of a daily coffee.

A white Americano from the Costa chain will cost around £3.10. So buying one every day adds up to an expenditure of £1,131.50 a year. And that breaks down to just over £94 a month. I’d divert that monthly money from coffee to investments in stocks and shares. 

Billionaire investor Warren Buffett reckons America’s S&P 500 index has delivered annualised total returns of around 10% a year since the 1960s. That’s when all dividends have been reinvested along the way. And the returns from the UK stock market have been impressive as well. I’ve seen estimates that worldwide stocks have delivered an average of around 8% a year over many decades.

The power of compounded returns

But let’s assume an annualised total return of 7% a year from investing the coffee money of £94 a month. An online calculator tells me the investment pot would exceed £275,000 after 42 years. That may sound like a long time. But an individual starting to invest their money at the age of 20 could be in a strong financial position at the age of 62. And all for the price of a daily cup of coffee they’d hardly miss.

And despite ending up with a pot of money exceeding £275,000, the total investment of coffee money over the 42 years will only be £47,522. The rest of the money comes from those 7% annualised gains. And that demonstrates the power of the process of compounding.

However, it’s worth remembering that positive returns are not guaranteed and all shares carry risks as well as the potential for gains.

Nevertheless, compounding works best over long periods of time. And small increases in the annualised return can make a big difference to the eventual size of the investment pot. Therefore, I’d aim to invest in the shares of individual companies in the pursuit of higher gains.

And I’d do that alongside tracker investments following indices such as the FTSE 100.

For example, I'm keen on this stock opportunity:

One Killer Stock For The Cybersecurity Surge

Cybersecurity is surging, with experts predicting that the cybersecurity market will reach US$366 billion by 2028more than double what it is today!

And with that kind of growth, this North American company stands to be the biggest winner.

Because their patented “self-repairing” technology is changing the cybersecurity landscape as we know it…

We think it has the potential to become the next famous tech success story.

In fact, we think it could become as big… or even BIGGER than Shopify.

Click here to see how you can uncover the name of this North American stock that’s taking over Silicon Valley, one device at a time…

Kevin Godbold has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

3 world-class stocks to buy and hold until 2030

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon highlights three dominant companies that look set for strong growth over the long term.

Read more »

Sale agent deal to car loan contract with customer.
Investing Articles

Tempted by the cheap Aviva share price? Here’s what I’d do

| Stephen Wright

The Aviva share price looks tempting. But Stephen Wright thinks that the preferred stock’s 6% dividend yield is a better…

Read more »

Blue question mark background and dark space
Investing Articles

At 91p, is boohoo a no-brainer stock to buy?

| Kevin Godbold

Here's what I'm doing about boohoo stock right now after its 75% plunge over the past year.

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

3 things that could boost the Lloyds dividend in 2022

| Alan Oscroft

The Lloyds dividend is emerging from the pandemic slowdown, as the world lurches into yet another crisis. What are the…

Read more »

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

How I’m aiming to get rich and retire early by following Warren Buffett

| Kevin Godbold

Three ways I'm aiming to replicate some of Warren Buffett's long-term success with stocks and shares.

Read more »

Entrepreneur on the phone.
Investing Articles

Should I buy Apple shares in 2022?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Apple shares have had an incredible run in recent years. Is it too late to buy? Edward Sheldon takes a…

Read more »

Chart displaying growth
Investing Articles

1 growth stock I expect to see on the FTSE 100 within 5 years!

| Jabran Khan

This Fool thinks he’s seen a growth stock that could reside on the premier index within the next five years…

Read more »

A young woman sitting on a couch looking at a book in a quiet library space.
Investing Articles

My passive income plan – 5 key points

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer looks at a handful of factors he always considers when putting a passive income plan into action.

Read more »