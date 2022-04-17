Home » Investing Articles » A dividend-paying FTSE 100 share to buy today!

A dividend-paying FTSE 100 share to buy today!

This FTSE 100 stock could deliver big dividends and excellent earnings growth over the next decade. Here’s why it could be a particularly great buy for me right now too.

Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
| More on:
Dice engraved with the words buy and sell, possibly in FTSE 100

Image source: Getty Images.

Investing in FTSE 100 retail stocks appears to be increasingly risky as the cost of living crisis worsens. Indeed, some of the news flow surrounding people’s finances is getting very scary indeed.

Recent data from University College London showed that 38% of Britons are now worried about their finances. Financial fears are now at their highest since the start of the pandemic. And signs are emerging that this is having a significant impact upon the retail environment.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

Markets around the world are reeling from the current situation in Ukraine… and with so many great companies trading at what look to be ‘discount-bin’ prices, now could be the time for savvy investors to snap up some potential bargains.

But whether you’re a newbie investor or a seasoned pro, deciding which stocks to add to your shopping list can be a daunting prospect during such unprecedented times.

Fortunately, The Motley Fool UK analyst team have short-listed five companies that they believe STILL boast significant long-term growth prospects despite the global upheaval…

We’re sharing the names in a special FREE investing report that you can download today. We believe these stocks could be a great fit for any well-diversified portfolio with the goal of building wealth in your 50’s.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

Last week also saw the British Retail Consortium advise that UK retail sales rose just 3.1% in March. This was down sharply from the 6.7% rise printed in February.

Helping consumers through it

Declining consumer confidence and reduced spending power means shoppers will be watching the pennies carefully. It’s a scenario I think actually plays into the hands of low-cost retailers like B&M European Value Retail (LSE: BME).

Okay, demand for B&M’s lines of discretionary goods could fall as consumers rein in spending. However, this pressure could be cushioned by shoppers looking to maintain their standard of living but switching down to B&M’s lines from more expensive comparable products at other retailers.

Furthermore, I feel B&M’s increased focus on grocery and essential fast-moving consumer goods will help protect profits. Demand for the foods, beauty products and household goods it sells through its B&M and Heron Foods stores remain stable during good times and bad.

Risk vs reward

The B&M share price is broadly unchanged over the past year. But it has been jumping around wildly in that time. It’s not just concerns over B&M’s revenues that have frayed investor nerves. Fears over the retailer’s margins have also grown as labour, energy and product costs have jumped.

Still, I think B&M’s share price looks quite attractive from a risk/reward basis today. Right now, the FTSE 100 retailer trades on a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 13.8 times.

This is a pretty attractive valuation, in my view. I don’t just think B&M could be a great buy for me in the current economic climate, but I’m also interested in the firm’s long-term profits outlook.

A FTSE 100 share I’d buy

Value retail has been growing rapidly over the past decade. It reflects the savvier approach of modern shoppers during upturns and downturns. It’s a segment of the market that was tipped to keep growing strongly before the cost of living crisis emerged too.

And B&M specifically has a strong brand and an extensive store network in the UK and France. This should allow the company to capitalise effectively on the growing popularity of value retail.

The business has also rebranded its 100-plus Babou stores in France with the B&M fascias to boost trade. Meanwhile, the FTSE 100 firm has plenty more to come from its store expansion programme (it opened more than 40 new B&M stores in the nine months to December).

So I think B&M could prove to be a top growth share over the next decade. And a forward dividend yield of 3.1% would give me income to enjoy too.

Inflation Is Coming: 3 Shares To Try And Hedge Against Rising Prices

Make no mistake… inflation is coming.

Some people are running scared, but there’s one thing we believe we should avoid doing at all costs when inflation hits… and that’s doing nothing.

Money that just sits in the bank can often lose value each and every year. But to savvy savers and investors, where to consider putting their money is the million-dollar question.

That’s why we’ve put together a brand-new special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation…

…because no matter what the economy is doing, a savvy investor will want their money working for them, inflation or not!

Best of all, we’re giving this report away completely FREE today!

Simply click here, enter your email address, and we’ll send it to you right away.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended B&M European Value. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Image of person checking their shares portfolio on mobile phone and computer
Investing Articles

The 5 best UK stocks to buy and watch now

| Kevin Godbold

Despite macroeconomic and geopolitical challenges, there's usually an opportunity in the markets, such as these five UK stocks.

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

11.3% dividend yields! A penny stock I’d buy to hold until 2030

| Royston Wild

I'm searching for the best-value UK shares to buy today. And this big-dividend-paying penny stock looks too cheap to miss.…

Read more »

A Rolls-Royce employee works on an engine
Investing Articles

Will the Rolls-Royce share price become a star performer?

| Roland Head

The Rolls-Royce share price is down 30% this year, but Roland Head can see clear signs of value. He's eyeing…

Read more »

The BT Tower at night
Investing Articles

Up 36%, will the BT share price continue to surge?

| Finlay Blair

The BT share price has been rising over the last few months. Finlay Blair considers if this trend is set…

Read more »

Happy diverse people together in the park
Investing Articles

A flock of Black Swans could soon eat your profits

| Malcolm Wheatley

Is it me? Or are ‘Black Swan’ events become more frequent? The answer? Diversification. But many investors’ approach to diversification…

Read more »

Compass pointing towards 'best price'
Investing Articles

Does the National Grid (NG) share price make it the FTSE 100’s best buy now?

| Alan Oscroft

The National Grid share price has had one of its most bullish years in ages. But have I've missed the…

Read more »

Hand holding pound notes
Investing Articles

7%+ yields! 2 cheap FTSE 100 dividend stocks to buy in May 

| Royston Wild

I'm searching for the best low-cost FTSE 100 dividend stocks to buy next month. Here are two whose gigantic yields…

Read more »

Two hands holding champagne glasses toasting each other with Paris in the background
Investing Articles

3 simple steps aimed at getting rich, retiring early, and beating the State Pension

| Kevin Godbold

I'm following a simple 3-step plan aimed at beating the State Pension and achieving my financial goals with stocks and…

Read more »