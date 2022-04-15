More on Investing Articles

Woman traveller walking alone with suitcase bag.
As travel demand soars, I think this FTSE 100 stock is poised to take off

| Stephen Wright

With low capital expenses and high switching costs, Stephen Wright thinks this FTSE 100 stock could win big as holiday…

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
2 cheap dividend stocks to count on in May

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

With fears of a UK recession on the rise, plenty of dividend stocks are being hit hard. But could these…

Happy millennial black male puts coins in piggy bank, isolated on orange background
With £1k to invest, here’s how much passive income I could make

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith looks at the amount of passive income he could make this year with a £1k investment, but also…

A Lloyds tech engineer works on the bank's digital platform
UK cybersecurity stocks to buy for 2022 and beyond

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

The cybersecurity industry is booming right now. Here's a look at some UK-listed companies that could benefit.

View of a gold mine from above
Will FTSE 100 miners outshine the Polymetal share price in 2022?

| Charlie Carman

The Polymetal share price is in tatters since the company's relegation from the FTSE 100, but some mining stocks currently…

Active senior woman with dog on a walk in a beautiful autumn nature.
This £5-a-day passive income plan could help me retire sooner

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer thinks he could put his feet up early by putting this passive income plan into action with a…

View of a gold mine from above
The Polymetal share price is falling again! Is it time to buy?

| Dr. James Fox

The Polymetal share price fell 9% this week and is currently trading at a fraction of pre-war levels. So, is…

Scene depicting the City of London, home of the FTSE 100
FTSE 100 tipped to outperform in the next year! Here’s what I’m doing now

| Royston Wild

The FTSE 100 has been a much stronger performer than other major indices in 2022. Here's what to expect going…

