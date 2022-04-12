Home » Investing Articles » Can the FTSE 100 index surpass 8,000 in 2022?

Can the FTSE 100 index surpass 8,000 in 2022?

The FTSE 100 index has bounced back since the plunge last month. But can it continue to rise?

Latest posts by Manika Premsingh (see all)
Published
Business development to success and FTSE 100 250 350 growth concept.

Image source: Getty Images

There is something to be said for the resilience of the FTSE 100 index, and the stock markets in general. Just very recently, the Russia-Ukraine war triggered a panic reaction causing the markets to tumble sharply. The FTSE 100 even dropped below 7,000. But weeks later, it is rallying again. It recently reached its highest levels since the pandemic!

This is heartening for me as a stock investor. But a big question looms. Can the market rally continue? More specifically, with the FTSE 100 index trading close to 7,600 now, I find myself asking if it is set to surpass the next level of 8,000. It is possible, of course. 

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

Markets around the world are reeling from the current situation in Ukraine… and with so many great companies trading at what look to be ‘discount-bin’ prices, now could be the time for savvy investors to snap up some potential bargains.

But whether you’re a newbie investor or a seasoned pro, deciding which stocks to add to your shopping list can be a daunting prospect during such unprecedented times.

Fortunately, The Motley Fool UK analyst team have short-listed five companies that they believe STILL boast significant long-term growth prospects despite the global upheaval…

We’re sharing the names in a special FREE investing report that you can download today. We believe these stocks could be a great fit for any well-diversified portfolio with the goal of building wealth in your 50’s.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

FTSE 100 performance linked to constituent companies

Its performance is based on that of its constituents. If companies represented by it continue to post solid results, it could retain momentum. Some of the biggest stocks in the index by market capitalisation are indeed doing well. They include healthcare, consumer goods, banking, and commodity stocks. 

The biggest of these is the pharmaceuticals company AstraZeneca, which I hold in my portfolio. I wrote an article on it just yesterday, so I will skip the details here. But in a nutshell, the stock has performed quite well over time. And even if the economy slows down over the course of 2022, I expect it to continue being a good long-term stock to hold. That’s even though it is quite pricey, in relative terms. 

Commodity price boom continues

Shell is the second biggest of these, and BP also figures in the top 10 FTSE 100 stocks by market capitalisation. I think these are some of the best stocks to hold in the current times of rising oil prices. They have been a positive addition to my investments over the past couple of years, though there is a possibility of a slump if demand slows down. But then that is always a risk with cyclical stocks. 

Speaking of which, Rio Tinto and Glencore are two others of the biggest 10 FTSE 100 stocks. Both commodity stocks did very well during the recent run-up in commodity prices. I even sold my holdings of Glencore at a neat profit. And I still own Rio Tinto shares. With metal prices expected to stay firm in 2022, I reckon both stocks could continue to gain. Not the least of this is because of the fact that they are big dividend payers. At the same time, in a downturn they could be affected negatively as well, though. 

Housing market is booming

The real estate market is booming as well, surprisingly so. Even though the government has withdrawn its fiscal stimulus, house prices continue to rise fast in the UK. This should positively impact house builders as well as mortgage lenders like Lloyds Bank

What I’ll do

I am optimistic even though in the short term we really do not know what will happen next. Inflation could impact companies’ performance negatively. It can also dampen investor sentiment anyway. We do not know how long the war would go on too. And the pandemic is not out of the way either. 

On balance, though, while there are risks, I would not entirely rule out the fact that the FTSE 100 can surpass 8,000 this year. I will keep investing in these stocks now. 

FREE REPORT: Why this £5 stock could be set to surge

Are you on the lookout for UK growth stocks?

If so, get this FREE no-strings report now.

While it’s available: you'll discover what we think is a top growth stock for the decade ahead.

And the performance of this company really is stunning.

In 2019, it returned £150million to shareholders through buybacks and dividends.

We believe its financial position is about as solid as anything we’ve seen.

  • Since 2016, annual revenues increased 31%
  • In March 2020, one of its senior directors LOADED UP on 25,000 shares – a position worth £90,259
  • Operating cash flow is up 47%. (Even its operating margins are rising every year!)

Quite simply, we believe it’s a fantastic Foolish growth pick.

What’s more, it deserves your attention today.

So please don’t wait another moment.

Get the full details on this £5 stock now – while your report is free.

Manika Premsingh owns AstraZeneca, BP, Glencore, Lloyds Bank and Rio Tinto. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Two women friends sightseeing in summer while on vacation.
Investing Articles

Does the boohoo share price make it a buy?

| John Choong

The boohoo share price is now in penny stock territory and is 20% down since the start of the year.…

Read more »

Screen of price moves in the FTSE 100
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 stocks I’d buy in the housing market boom

| Manika Premsingh

The housing market is on fire even now. This could be good news for these two FTSE 100 stocks.

Read more »

A brochure showing some of Lloyds Banking Group's major brands
Investing Articles

Is the Lloyds share price too cheap to ignore?

| Jabran Khan

Jabran Khan delves deeper into the current state of play with the Lloyds share price and decides if he would…

Read more »

Scene depicting the City of London, home of the FTSE 100
Investing Articles

My defensive FTSE 100 stock picks for volatile markets

| James J. McCombie

Here are five FTSE 100 stocks that might help protect my portfolio when markets are choppy.

Read more »

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

Top FTSE growth shares to buy with just £500 today

| Alan Oscroft

Is £500 too little to invest in a top FTSE 100 growth share? I don't think so, and it's exactly…

Read more »

Dice engraved with the words buy and sell, possibly in FTSE 100
Investing Articles

These were the top shares UK traders were buying and selling last week!

| George Sweeney (DipFA)

Here are the shares that were attracting the most buying and selling interest from UK investors on the FinecoBank trading…

Read more »

Stacks of coins
Investing Articles

1 dirt-cheap penny stock to buy after its recent dip!

| Jabran Khan

This Fool identifies a penny stock with excellent growth potential and a dividend yield better than the FTSE 100 average!

Read more »

macro shot of computer monitor with FTSE 100 stock market data in trading application
Investing Articles

Should I buy the most expensive stock on the FTSE 100?

| Jabran Khan

Jabran Khan breaks down the most expensive stock on the FTSE 100 by price and decides whether he would buy…

Read more »