Home » Investing Articles » Here are two stocks to buy and hold in April

Here are two stocks to buy and hold in April

I think these two picks are some of the best stocks to buy and hold this April. Both shares offer plenty of upside potential.

Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
| More on:
Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair on paper pink background

Image source: Getty Images

For me, Royal Mail (LSE:RMG) and TBC Bank (LSE:TBCG) are two great stocks to buy and hold this month and well into the future. Both have endured a tough few months and are now trading at a discount. But I think their long-term prospects make them excellent additions to my portfolio.

TBC Bank

TBC Bank is Georgia’s largest private financial organisation. The Tbilisi-based bank operates in Georgia, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan and Israel.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

Markets around the world are reeling from the current situation in Ukraine… and with so many great companies trading at what look to be ‘discount-bin’ prices, now could be the time for savvy investors to snap up some potential bargains.

But whether you’re a newbie investor or a seasoned pro, deciding which stocks to add to your shopping list can be a daunting prospect during such unprecedented times.

Fortunately, The Motley Fool UK analyst team have short-listed five companies that they believe STILL boast significant long-term growth prospects despite the global upheaval…

We’re sharing the names in a special FREE investing report that you can download today. We believe these stocks could be a great fit for any well-diversified portfolio with the goal of building wealth in your 50’s.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

TBC’s share price collapsed earlier this year after Russia invaded Ukraine. The event raised concerns about Georgian security (two regions of Georgia have been occupied by the Russian military for near 15 years) and its economic growth. The stock’s valuation is heavily linked with the growth in its domestic market. Last year, the country’s economy grew by 14.6%, while average real GDP growth was equal to 16.3% over the year.

However, like the Bank of Georgia, TBC has also recently released positive company data. TBC Bank said annual profit more than doubled in 2021, driven by strong income and a recovery in the Georgian economy. Pre-tax profit for the 12 months to December 31 rose to £226m, massively up from 2020.

The bank noted that the Georgian banking business will remain its core strategy, but highlighted the upside of its Uzbek business. “The Uzbek market should give us a competitive edge by providing a material contribution to our growth and diversification over the years to come,” the company said in a statement.

Despite a recent jump, this stock is still trading at a 30% discount versus three months ago. I’ll be buying some for my portfolio.

Royal Mail

Last week, Liberum downgraded its stance on Royal Mail to “sell” from “hold“, exacerbating the share’s fall over the last year. At the time of writing, the British postal service is currently trading at 325p a share, down from from highs of over 600p last summer.

Despite Liberum’s downgrade, I think Royal Mail Group looks like a good addition to buy portfolio, offering long-term growth potential. One reason for this is the firm’s transition to being a parcels-focused business, which has greater margins than just letters. The pandemic helped Royal Mail in this transition as demand for sending parcels soared.

Moreover, Royal Mail has also pushed forward with the automation of its sorting operations. Just a few years ago, nearly all parcels were being sorted by hand. Nowadays, that figure is around 50%, marking a considerable shift away from costly, labour-intensive manual processing. Coupled with the massive increase in parcel numbers, the group should be able to transform its revenue in the future.

One issue that could certainly hurt profits in the near term is inflation, notably the impact of rising wages. Salaries represent a considerable proportion of the company’s costs.

Buying today, I could expect a a dividend of 3%. That’s certainly not world-beating. But it’s the growth that interests me. The company’s price-to-earnings ratio is just 6.3. I’ll be adding this stock to my portfolio.

Is this little-known company the next ‘Monster’ IPO?

Right now, this ‘screaming BUY’ stock is trading at a steep discount from its IPO price, but it looks like the sky is the limit in the years ahead.

Because this North American company is the clear leader in its field which is estimated to be worth US$261 BILLION by 2025.

The Motley Fool UK analyst team has just published a comprehensive report that shows you exactly why we believe it has so much upside potential.

But I warn you, you’ll need to act quickly, given how fast this ‘Monster IPO’ is already moving.

Click here to see how you can get a copy of this report for yourself today

James Fox has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Passive and Active: text from letters of the wooden alphabet on a green chalk board
Investing Articles

2 top stocks I’d buy with £1k for fat dividends

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith outlines two of the top stocks -- in his opinion -- for dividend income, with both having yields…

Read more »

Back view of blue NIO EP9 electric vehicle
Investing Articles

NIO stock has crashed 40% in 2022. There could be worse to come

| Paul Summers

The value of NIO stock has tumbled. Paul Summers reckons this news could push the share price even lower.

Read more »

A person holding onto a fan of twenty pound notes
Investing Articles

Will Lloyds’ dividend soar with inflation surging?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Is the Lloyds dividend set to explode in 2022? Zaven Boyrazian investigates what the future might look like for income…

Read more »

Two women friends sightseeing in summer while on vacation.
Investing Articles

Boohoo’s share price is back at 2016 levels. Here’s my move now

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Boohoo's share price has been crushed over the last year. Is this an incredible buying opportunity? Or a value trap?

Read more »

A person holding onto a fan of twenty pound notes
Investing Articles

5 dividend shares paying 9% a year on average!

| Cliff D'Arcy

These five FTSE 100 dividend shares offer market-beating passive income to patient shareholders like me. Indeed, their average dividend yield…

Read more »

Woman traveller walking alone with suitcase bag.
Investing Articles

Should I buy IAG shares right now?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

IAG shares look cheap today. But there are several major risks that could drag the share price down, says Edward…

Read more »

Male and Female Architects Wearing Augmented Reality Headsets Work with 3D City Model. High Tech Office Professional People Use Virtual Reality Modeling Software Application.
Investing Articles

Why I think the Scottish Mortgage share price could have a lot further to drop

| Andrew Mackie

With the recent sell-off, the Scottish Mortgage share price looks like a bargain. But appearances can be deceptive.

Read more »

Futuristic front of NIO car in Norwegian showroom
Investing Articles

NIO vs Tesla stock: is now the time to buy these EV shares?

| Stuart Blair

Both Tesla stock and NIO shares have suffered over the past year. But electric vehicles are the future, and therefore,…

Read more »