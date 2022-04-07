Home » Investing Articles » The Lloyds share price looks cheap – but does that make it a good buy & hold investment?

The Lloyds share price looks cheap – but does that make it a good buy & hold investment?

Everyone loves a bargain, but we all know cheap isn’t aways best! With the Lloyds share price falling again, can it be a long-term winner?

Latest posts by Michelle Freeman (see all)
Published
| More on:
Senior woman wearing glasses using laptop at home

Image source: Getty Images

The Lloyds (LSE: LLOY) share price has been taking a bit of a battering again lately. Down by just over 15% from its high of ~£55 back in January, it’s currently trading down at ~£46 at this time of writing.

That’s a significant fall. Especially against the FTSE 100 fall of less than 1% for the same time-period comparison.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

Markets around the world are reeling from the current situation in Ukraine… and with so many great companies trading at what look to be ‘discount-bin’ prices, now could be the time for savvy investors to snap up some potential bargains.

But whether you’re a newbie investor or a seasoned pro, deciding which stocks to add to your shopping list can be a daunting prospect during such unprecedented times.

Fortunately, The Motley Fool UK analyst team have short-listed five companies that they believe STILL boast significant long-term growth prospects despite the global upheaval…

We’re sharing the names in a special FREE investing report that you can download today. We believe these stocks could be a great fit for any well-diversified portfolio with the goal of building wealth in your 50’s.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

What’s going on? It seems out-of-kilter with the latest range of analyst forecasts for sure. There, the current consensus forecast remains a “Buy”, with a price target of ~£55.50p.  JP Morgan even has it as its current “Top Pick” for the UK banking sector.

And it certainly looks the part on paper, too. With its current price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25, it’s well below the average for the industry. Meanwhile, its dividend yield of ~4.3% is both reasonable and well covered at 3.75.

True, it did miss analysts’ expected earnings back in Feb, falling short by £300m compared to the £7.2bn target. But it was vastly up compared to the previous year (£6.9bn compared to £1.2bn). More importantly, earnings were likewise well up against the pre-pandemic level of £4.4bn in 2019.

Thus, in a financial environment that sees interest rates rising, Lloyds should be very well placed to take advantage of the increased lending margin this will offer banks.

Why is Lloyds’ share price looking so cheap?

For me, I can see a couple of reasons why the market remains unconvinced as yet of the future value of Lloyds.

First up, company strategy is a great way to get a feel for where the business is going. Especially after a change at the top, like with Charlie Nunn’s appointment as Chief Exec in August last year.

Nunn outlined his long-term plans for the bank back in February – and I think it’s fair to say it’s underwhelming. Analysts seem to agree too, citing it as a major reason Lloyds isn’t getting recognition for its expected growth following its execution.

Its plans to focus on making more money from an affluent middle class seem out-of-kilter with the current environment – and a repeat of an existing tried/failed strategy. And with widely acknowledged ancient IT systems coupled with slow plans to improve them, it’s difficult to see how Lloyds will be able to compete digitally. This is pretty essential for the future, and even more so as more yet more branches close.

Then there’s the recent potential £1.5bn LIBOR claim from former Centrepoint owner Ardeshir Naghshineh. It may seem a mostly empty threat, but it’s an unhelpful reminder of the scandal back in 2012-2014 that Lloyds will want to consider done and dusted.

Is Lloyds cheap enough to make it a good buy-and-hold investment for me?

At this price level, in theory it’s not a bad play for the next year or two with its dividend yield and defensive positioning. But as a Foolish investor, it’s not one I’d want to buy and hold for three to five years as a minimum length of time – at least not until it comes up with a better plan to make the most of its sizeable asset base and market share going forwards.

After all, the future of banking is changing fast, and I believe Lloyds has some serious catching up to do if it doesn’t want to have its own ‘Kodak’ moment…

Should you invest £1,000 in Lloyds right now?

Before you consider Lloyds, you’ll want to hear this.

Motley Fool UK's Director of Investing Mark Rogers has just revealed what he believes could be the 6 best shares for investors to buy right now… and Lloyds wasn’t one of them.

The online investing service he’s run for nearly a decade, Motley Fool Share Advisor, has provided thousands of paying members with top stock recommendations from the UK and US markets. And right now, Mark thinks there are 6 shares that are currently better buys.

Click here for the full details

Michelle Freeman has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Dice engraved with the words buy and sell, possibly in FTSE 100
Investing Articles

10.4% dividend yields! A FTSE 100 share I’d buy to hold until 2032

| Royston Wild

This FTSE 100 dividend stock offers a yield that smashes the index's 3.5% forward average. Here's why I'd buy and…

Read more »

A Royal Mail GLS delivery man
Investing Articles

The Royal Mail share price hits a 52-week low. Time to buy?

| Paul Summers

The Royal Mail share price is down 35% in one year. Paul Summers questions whether the stock is now a…

Read more »

Private investor buying UK shares at home
Investing Articles

Is the stock market about to soar?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Could the stock market be about to experience a major upward move? Zaven Boyrazian thinks it might and sees it…

Read more »

Question mark made up of pound symbols
Investing Articles

UK shares to buy now: how I’d invest £1,000 in April

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Are these the best UK shares to buy now? Zaven Boyrazian takes a closer look and explains why now might…

Read more »

Happy couple being attended by office worker at office
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £20k in a Stocks and Shares ISA in 2022

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Investing £20,000 in a Stocks and Shares ISA can be challenging. Zaven Boyrazian explains his investing strategy for 2022.

Read more »

Shot of a senior man drinking coffee and looking thoughtfully out of a window
Investing Articles

My £2,000 game plan for a stock market crash

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains what he would do in the different stock market crash scenarios that could present themselves in coming…

Read more »

Arrowings ascending on a chalkboard
Investing Articles

Why the Imperial Brands share price is the biggest FTSE 100 riser today

| Manika Premsingh

The Imperial Brands share price is on a roll today as its trading update bodes well for its upcoming half-year…

Read more »

Inflation in newspapers
Investing Articles

Here are 3 FTSE 100 inflation-beating stocks with 8%+ dividend yields

| Manika Premsingh

As inflation rises, these three FTSE 100 stocks can still offer investors positive real passive income.

Read more »