Home » Investing Articles » As travel chaos ensues, can the easyJet share price still recover?

As travel chaos ensues, can the easyJet share price still recover?

Passengers have been hit with cancellations this week, but is the easyJet share price still on a flight path to clearer skies?

Latest posts by Andrew Woods (see all)
Published
| More on:
An easyJet plane takes off

Image source: London Luton Airport

As the pandemic struck, the airline industry was basically grounded. With the less severe Omicron variant, however, domestic and international flying became much more of a possibility. While many airlines have started to show signs of recovery, there have been a number of flight cancellations this week. I want to know what the future holds for the easyJet  (LSE:EZJ) share price as Covid absences and staff shortages hit. Let’s take a closer look.

Travel disruption and the easyJet share price

Many news outlets have been reporting this week on flight cancellations by a number of airlines, including easyJet. This disruption began on Sunday and may continue all week. 

This coincides almost with the start of the Easter Holidays, a lucrative time for an industry on its knees.

I have previously written on the risks of buying shares in easyJet and that future pandemic disruption was the main danger.

Around 62 flights were cancelled on Monday. While this may seem a lot, it is in reality quite small. Some 1,645 flights were scheduled to fly that day.

The company stated that “as a result of the current high rates of Covid infections across Europe, easyJet is experiencing higher than usual levels of employee sickness”.

While infections are certainly higher at the moment, there has also been speculation that the firm has not recruited staff quickly enough in anticipation of an uptick in demand. 

At the beginning of the pandemic, it planned to cut over 30% of staff as flights were grounded.

In many ways, this is a good problem to have. Hopefully the company can recruit crew in the short term as the demand from passengers to fly is coming back.

Recently, easyJet fast-tracked applications from sacked P&O Ferries staff, potentially bolstering its flight crews.

Is a recovery on the way?

Although air travel looks to be recovering, Morgan Stanley recently downgraded easyJet because of the threats of inflation and shrinking operating margins. 

It also lowered its target price from 900p to 800p. While these threats will remain for the near future, I think they will subside over the long term. 

Furthermore, the easyJet share price currently trades at 549.2p, down 32.76% in the past year. Even with the lower price target, I think there could still be significant upside potential as the year progresses. 

In addition, the business is forecasting a return to pre-pandemic passenger levels in the summer. For the final quarter of 2021, it flew nearly 12m people. This was an increase from just under 3m, year on year. 

Losses also halved in the final three months of 2021 to just £213m, another indication that the company’s financial situation is stabilising.

Overall, I think I’ll look back on these flight cancellations and view them as short-term teething problems as easyJet begins to ramp up capacity again and recover. Although there are still inflation worries, passenger numbers are increasing and results are beginning to turn in the right direction. I will be buying shares soon.

FREE REPORT: Why this £5 stock could be set to surge

Are you on the lookout for UK growth stocks?

If so, get this FREE no-strings report now.

While it’s available: you'll discover what we think is a top growth stock for the decade ahead.

And the performance of this company really is stunning.

In 2019, it returned £150million to shareholders through buybacks and dividends.

We believe its financial position is about as solid as anything we’ve seen.

  • Since 2016, annual revenues increased 31%
  • In March 2020, one of its senior directors LOADED UP on 25,000 shares – a position worth £90,259
  • Operating cash flow is up 47%. (Even its operating margins are rising every year!)

Quite simply, we believe it’s a fantastic Foolish growth pick.

What’s more, it deserves your attention today.

So please don’t wait another moment.

Get the full details on this £5 stock now – while your report is free.

Andrew Woods has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

Are housebuilders some of the best UK shares to buy now?

| Dr. James Fox

For me, housebuilders look like some of the best UK share to buy now, offering attractive dividend payments and upside…

Read more »

Compass pointing towards 'best price'
Investing Articles

The Rolls-Royce share price spiked in March. Is it set to climb further?

| Alan Oscroft

As pandemic restrictions fade, the aviation industry could finally be set for a recovery. Here's why I think the Rolls-Royce…

Read more »

The letters ISA (Individual Savings Account) on dice on stacks of gold coins on a white background.
Investing Articles

ISA deadline! 2 penny stocks I’d buy right now

| Royston Wild

I'm looking for some late share buys before tonight's Stocks and Shares ISA deadline. Here are two top penny stocks…

Read more »

British Pennies on a Pound Note
Investing Articles

2 beaten-up penny stocks that could soar this year

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith considers two penny stocks that have seen large share price declines in recent years and that he thinks…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here are 2 shares to buy and hold for my ISA portfolio

| Dr. James Fox

I've chosen these two shares to buy and hold for my ISA portfolio as I'm confident about their long-term growth…

Read more »

ESG concept of environmental, social and governance.
Investing Articles

2 ESG stock IPOs to watch out for in 2022!

| Royston Wild

Demand for ESG stocks is tipped to boom as sustainable investing takes off. Here are two ESG companies whose IPOs…

Read more »

Investing Articles

The Darktrace share price just fell 7%! Should I buy?

| Dr. James Fox

The Darktrace share price slid 7% on Tuesday morning. Should I be considering the cybersecurity firm for my portfolio?

Read more »

Number 3 flying foil balloon and gold confetti
Investing Articles

My top 3 picks for my Stocks and Shares ISA!

| John Choong

With the new tax year right around the corner, here are three stocks I’m buying for my Stocks and Shares…

Read more »