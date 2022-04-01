Home » Investing Articles » Should I buy Aviva shares today?

Should I buy Aviva shares today?

Aviva looks set to pay out some huge dividends in the years ahead. But there are risks to the investment case, says Edward Sheldon.

Latest posts by Edward Sheldon, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
Sale agent deal to car loan contract with customer.

Image source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Aviva has streamlined its business recently.
  • The company looks set to pay out some big dividends in the years ahead.
  • Aviva’s valuation is attractive, but there are risks to be aware of.

Aviva (LSE: AV) shares are having a good run at the moment. Recently, the insurance giant’s share price has risen to levels not seen since 2018.

Should I buy Aviva shares for my own portfolio? Let’s take a look at the investment case.

3 reasons to buy Aviva shares today

Right now, there are a number of things to like about Aviva from an investment perspective. One is that the company is now a much leaner business than it was. In the group’s recent 2021 results, it said it had successfully completed the sale of eight non-core businesses last year.

Aviva is now a much simpler, leaner business, focused on our core markets in the UK, Ireland and Canada,” said CEO Amanda Blanc. “We’ve achieved a lot in the last year but we’re only just getting started,” she added.

Secondly, the stock looks like it could be a cash cow for investors in the years ahead. For 2021, Aviva declared a dividend of 22.05p per share, up 5% year-on-year. That represents a yield of around 4.8%, at the current share price. However, for 2022 and 2023, the group is aiming to pay out dividends of 31.5p and 33p per share respectively.

Meanwhile, the group recently announced a proposed £3.75bn capital return to the holders of its ordinary shares by way of a ‘B share scheme’. This is in addition to the £1bn share buy-back which is currently underway. Overall, the potential capital returns here look very appealing.

Finally, the valuation seems very reasonable. At present, City analysts expect Aviva to generate earnings per share of 43.9p for 2022. That puts the stock on a forward-looking P/E ratio of about 10.4, at the current share price. That’s significantly lower than the average FTSE 100 P/E ratio.

2 risks to consider

However, while there are plenty of reasons to be bullish on Aviva shares, I do have some concerns about the stock. One is in relation to the company’s competitive advantage.

The insurance and investment management industries are highly competitive and Aviva is up against some major players, including the likes of Zurich, BlackRock, and Allianz. Does the company have an edge over these rivals? I don’t see one. That adds risk.

Secondly, Aviva has been a very inconsistent performer in the past. This is illustrated by its dividend track record, which is very patchy. For example, in FY2019, the group reduced its dividend by nearly 50%. So while the near-term dividend prospects here look attractive, there’s no guarantee that Aviva will be a good dividend stock in the long run.

Aviva shares: my move now

Given Aviva’s inconsistent track record, the stock is not a buy for me just yet. I want to see more evidence of its transformation. Right now, I think there are better stocks to buy.

Like some of these…

Inflation Is Coming: 3 Shares To Try And Hedge Against Rising Prices

Make no mistake… inflation is coming.

Some people are running scared, but there’s one thing we believe we should avoid doing at all costs when inflation hits… and that’s doing nothing.

Money that just sits in the bank can often lose value each and every year. But to savvy savers and investors, where to consider putting their money is the million-dollar question.

That’s why we’ve put together a brand-new special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation…

…because no matter what the economy is doing, a savvy investor will want their money working for them, inflation or not!

Best of all, we’re giving this report away completely FREE today!

Simply click here, enter your email address, and we’ll send it to you right away.

Edward Sheldon has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Silhouette of an oil rig
Investing Articles

I think high oil prices and stock buybacks could send the BP share price soaring

| Stephen Wright

Oil prices are over $100 per barrel. and BP is using excess cash to repurchase shares. Stephen Wright thinks this…

Read more »

Image of person checking their shares portfolio on mobile phone and computer
Investing Articles

3 uranium stocks to buy in April for ‘nuclear’ growth

| Roland Head

The uranium price is rising as investors bet on nuclear power. These related stocks could be big winners, argues Roland…

Read more »

Twenty pound notes in back pocket of jeans
Investing Articles

This dividend stock is a must-have in my portfolio

| Renato Neves

Rio Tinto currently yields over 10%; here’s why I’m a happy shareholder and believe this dividend stock won’t cut that…

Read more »

Closeup ruffled American flag representing US stocks and shares
Investing Articles

Discovery’s share price has fallen over 65% and is now ripe for picking

| Peter McMullan

With Discovery's share price down significantly, and the streaming space heating up, the company's merger looks like an exciting opportunity.

Read more »

Graph Falling Down in Front Of United Kingdom Flag
Investing Articles

5 dirt-cheap UK shares I’d buy in April

| Roland Head

Roland Head looks at some cheap UK shares with high dividend yields he's looking for his portfolio ahead of the…

Read more »

Ao World
Investing Articles

Why I buy and hold in my Stocks and Shares ISA

| Christopher Ruane

Instead of trading frequently, our writer takes a buy-and-hold approach to investing as it can save him money and focus…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s why the Brewin Dolphin share price just jumped 60%

| Dr. James Fox

The Brewin Dolphin share price shot up by more than 60% on Thursday morning. Here's why!

Read more »

Scene depicting the City of London, home of the FTSE 100
Investing Articles

I’d invest £5,000 in FTSE stocks now. Here’s why

| Manika Premsingh

The FTSE All-Share index is trading near its all-time highs, showing a smart comeback after a recent dip. But even…

Read more »