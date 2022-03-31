Home » Investing Articles » 2 stocks to buy in April and hold until 2030!

2 stocks to buy in April and hold until 2030!

I’m searching for the best stocks to buy for my portfolio in April. Here are two I’d buy in the coming days and look to hold for years.

Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
| More on:
Shopping cart with boxes labelled REITs, ETFs, Bonds, Stocks

Image source: Getty Images.

Could these be a couple of the best stocks to buy in April? Here’s why I think the answer could be ‘yes’.

In great health

I believe Spire Healthcare Group (LSE: SPI) is very much a stock for the moment as confidence in free UK health services sinks.

The number of private patients in Britain is ballooning as people try to skirt long NHS waiting lists. A recent survey shows public confidence in the NHS has slumped to 25-year lows. The trend is only likely to keep growing too as the number of patients awaiting NHS treatment increases in the years ahead.

Spire enjoyed record growth in private patient revenues in 2021 (these jumped 61.8% year-on-year), it recently said. News that Spire witnessed “significantly higher level of private enquiries” between 1 January and 3 March “compared to recent years” illustrates how robustly business is likely to remain in 2022 too.

Expensive but exceptional

Activity at Spire could cool significantly if the NHS receives an influx of new cash to address public concerns. But as things stand the outlook for private care providers looks exceptionally robust.

City analysts think Spire will bounce strongly back into the black following the losses per share of 7.1p endured last year. Earnings per share of 6.1p are predicted for 2022. Earnings at the UK share are predicted to soar 44% in 2023, too, to 8.9p.

Current predictions mean that Spire shares don’t come cheap. Today, the business trades on a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 40.7 times. Still, it’s my opinion that this UK share’s worthy of such a meaty premium.

Another stock I’d buy in April

I also believe Begbies Tranor Group (LSE: BEG) could be one of the best stocks to buy in April as the British economy deteriorates.

This particular UK share provides a range of services to distressed companies. And it has seen business activity rocket as furlough support for business has come to an end.

Latest financials showed that trading between November and January was “significantly ahead” of the same period a year earlier.

Insolvency numbers are back at pre-pandemic levels, Begbies Traynor has noted. More complex administrations remain below norms but I’m expecting conditions across the business to improve in the months ahead as economic conditions worsen.

Last week, the Office for Budget Responsibility slashed its UK growth forecasts for 2022 to 3.8%. This was down significantly from a previous estimate of 6% and illustrates the immense pressure inflation is exerting on UK business.

Too cheap to miss?

City analysts think Begbies Traynor’s earnings will rise 23% in the financial year ending April, keeping the company’s long record of annual earnings growth running. A 10% on-year increase is predicted for next year as well.

An unexpected pickup in the domestic economy could demolish these bullish profits forecasts. Yet, at current prices, I’d be prepared to take a risk. Today Begbies Traynor trades on a bargain-basement forward price-to-earnings (PEG) ratio of 0.6.

FREE REPORT: Why this £5 stock could be set to surge

Are you on the lookout for UK growth stocks?

If so, get this FREE no-strings report now.

While it’s available: you'll discover what we think is a top growth stock for the decade ahead.

And the performance of this company really is stunning.

In 2019, it returned £150million to shareholders through buybacks and dividends.

We believe its financial position is about as solid as anything we’ve seen.

  • Since 2016, annual revenues increased 31%
  • In March 2020, one of its senior directors LOADED UP on 25,000 shares – a position worth £90,259
  • Operating cash flow is up 47%. (Even its operating margins are rising every year!)

Quite simply, we believe it’s a fantastic Foolish growth pick.

What’s more, it deserves your attention today.

So please don’t wait another moment.

Get the full details on this £5 stock now – while your report is free.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Blue NIO sports car in Oslo showroom
Investing Articles

NIO shares are on the rise: should I buy now?

| Dylan Hood

I think NIO could be one of the leading EV makers. As a long-time holder, its growth excites me. But…

Read more »

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table
Investing Articles

Is the Aviva share price one of the most undervalued in the FTSE 100?

| Andrew Mackie

With a bumper dividend and growth agenda, Andrew Mackie explores the prospects for the Aviva share price.

Read more »

Scene depicting the City of London, home of the FTSE 100
Investing Articles

2 cheap FTSE 100 stocks to buy and hold for the long term

| Andrew Woods

These two FTSE 100 stocks may be cheap and have strong historical results, so I think they could be good…

Read more »

A Rolls-Royce employee works on an engine
Investing Articles

As the share price breaks 100p, are Rolls-Royce shares a buy?

| Charlie Keough

With the price of Rolls-Royce shares rising above 100p, here Charlie Keough looks at whether he should add the stock…

Read more »

A woman works at an IWG location
Investing Articles

How I’d target a 6% dividend yield with £20,000

| Christopher Ruane

Is it possible to invest £20,000 and earn a 6% dividend yield? Our writer details how he would go about…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

3 dividend-paying picks for my Stocks and Shares ISA

| Dr. James Fox

With the April 5 deadline fast approaching, here's how I'd use up my Stocks and Shares ISA allowance this year.

Read more »

Shot of a senior man drinking coffee and looking thoughtfully out of a window
Investing Articles

2 passive income ideas I’d use with £350

| Christopher Ruane

Before the ISA deadline, our writer looks at a couple of passive income ideas for his portfolio that don't cost…

Read more »

Scene depicting the City of London, home of the FTSE 100
Investing Articles

Is the Barclays share price dip a buying opportunity?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Barclays shares look very cheap right now. Here, Edward Sheldon looks at whether he should buy the banking stock for…

Read more »