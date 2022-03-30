Home » Investing Articles » £5k to invest? 2 penny stocks to buy in April!

£5k to invest? 2 penny stocks to buy in April!

Royston Wild thinks these penny stocks could help him make terrific returns over the next 10 years. Here’s why he’d buy them in April.

Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
| More on:
Lady researching stocks

Image source: Getty Images.

I’m searching for the best penny stocks to buy for my portfolio in April. Here are just a couple that have attracted my attention today. I’d happily spend several grand on each in the coming days.

Investing for the EV boom

Investing in retail stocks is particularly risky today as the cost of living crisis worsens. The immediate outlook is particularly dicey for sellers of big-ticket items like car retailer Lookers (LSE: LOOK) too.

Still, at current prices of 67.2p I’m considering adding the penny stock to my portfolio. This is because Lookers currently trades on a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of just 8.7 times. This is comfortably below the bargain benchmark of 10 times and below. I think profits here could surge over the long term as the electric vehicle (EV) revolution rolls on.

EV sales are soaring as concerns over the environment and rising petrol and diesel prices grow. Experts believe this momentum is set to click through the gears as the decade rolls on too. Electricity regulator Ofgem believes that almost one in four British households will have bought one of these low-carbon vehicles by 2030.

Government and businesses are spending huge amounts on infrastructure to make this a reality too. Today, eEnergy announced plans with EO Charging to install 50,000 charging points in office locations by the end of the decade.

Lookers has a network of 150 locations across the country. And it sells cars from dozens of the world’s leading motor manufacturers like Ford, Toyota, Volkswagen and BMW. It’s therefore well placed to exploit the blooming popularity of EVs.

Going for gold

I believe that buying gold stocks remains a good idea today. Bullion prices have retreated from the near-record highs struck earlier in March. But at $1,930 per ounce, they remain in range of another attack on those peaks.

It’s my opinion that gold could surge higher again before too long, too, on account of soaring inflation. Prices are rising at an alarming rate and above what economists were predicting, too. This gives plenty of scope for precious metals to surge again.

Today, for example, it was announced that German consumer price inflation hit 41-year highs of 7.3% in March. This beat market predictions by around a full percentage point. Prices increases are set to get even more intense across the globe too as energy prices increase and supply chain problems continue.

I can buy gold or gold-backed financial instruments like exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to benefit from rising metal prices. However, I’d much rather buy a gold-producing stock like Centamin (LSE: CEY). This way I can play the gold price boom while also receiving dividends.

And today Centamin’s dividend yield sits at a tasty 4.6%. I’d buy this penny stock despite the threat that a resurgent US dollar could pose to gold prices.

FREE REPORT: Why this £5 stock could be set to surge

Are you on the lookout for UK growth stocks?

If so, get this FREE no-strings report now.

While it’s available: you'll discover what we think is a top growth stock for the decade ahead.

And the performance of this company really is stunning.

In 2019, it returned £150million to shareholders through buybacks and dividends.

We believe its financial position is about as solid as anything we’ve seen.

  • Since 2016, annual revenues increased 31%
  • In March 2020, one of its senior directors LOADED UP on 25,000 shares – a position worth £90,259
  • Operating cash flow is up 47%. (Even its operating margins are rising every year!)

Quite simply, we believe it’s a fantastic Foolish growth pick.

What’s more, it deserves your attention today.

So please don’t wait another moment.

Get the full details on this £5 stock now – while your report is free.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Vertu Motors. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

macro shot of computer monitor with FTSE 100 stock market data in trading application
Investing Articles

This FTSE 250 stock is up over 60% in 12 months: should I buy now?

| Jabran Khan

Jabran Khan details a FTSE 250 stock that has seen its share price rise over 60% in 12 months. Will…

Read more »

Lady researching stocks
Investing Articles

FTSE 100 dividend stocks I’d buy before the Stocks and Shares ISA deadline

| Manika Premsingh

With the 5 April deadline approaching, this is how Manika Premsingh will use up her allowance. 

Read more »

Twenty pound notes in back pocket of jeans
Investing Articles

2 bargain shares to buy now for dividends

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane sees these two dividend-paying companies as shares to buy now for his portfolio at their current valuations.

Read more »

A Rolls-Royce employee works on an engine
Investing Articles

Why the worst might be over for the Rolls-Royce share price

| Stephen Wright

The Rolls-Royce share price has been steadily declining for years now. But could things be about to look up? Stephen…

Read more »

Gold bullion on a chart
Investing Articles

Should I add at the current POLY share price, up 246% in the past 5 days?

| Andrew Woods

Having maintained production and sales through the recent conflict in Ukraine, is the Polymetal share price set to rise even…

Read more »

macro shot of computer monitor with FTSE 100 stock market data in trading application
Investing Articles

1 FTSE 100 stock to buy in April

| Jabran Khan

Jabran Khan details a stock he will be adding to his holdings, especially as the price has dropped recently.

Read more »

Shot of a senior man drinking coffee and looking thoughtfully out of a window
Investing Articles

Is this dividend-paying FTSE 100 stock right for my portfolio?

| Dr. James Fox

This FTSE 100 stock is offering nearly 5% back in dividends, but does that mean it's the best choice for…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

Up 69% in a year! Can this FTSE 250 share keep rising?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane owns a FTSE 250 share that grew almost 70% in a year. Should he buy more?

Read more »