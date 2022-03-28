Home » Investing Articles » 3 passive income ideas that could make me £150 a month

3 passive income ideas that could make me £150 a month

Jon Smith explains three of his favourite passive income ideas via using dividend stocks for regular payments to help him achieve his goals.

Latest posts by Jon Smith (see all)
Published
Various denominations of notes in a pile

Image source: Getty Images.

Passive income is a great benefit to me. There isn’t much to dislike about making money without having to put in much effort. Personally, it frees up my time to do other things and reduces the amount of hours I have to work in a normal week. If I want to try and add an extra £150 per month, here are three passive income ideas I’d consider.

Playing it safe

The first idea is to target conservative income-paying stocks. On the face of it, this might seem a bit of an irrelevant idea. After all, why would I want to invest in companies that offer me average dividend yields?

My thinking here is that often the more mature, conservative stocks have a more sustainable payout over time. When thinking about passive income ideas, I don’t just want £150 a month for 2022, but rather for years to come. No dividends are guaranteed long term, so investing in ‘sustainable’ stocks gives me a greater chance of achieving this.

For example, utility shares such as Severn Trent and United Utilities might only offer me a current yield between 3% and 4%. But I think that the nature of their operations should ensure constant demand in the future, supporting dividend payments.

The downside of this idea is that I’d need to invest a larger initial amount of capital to make £150, due to the yields. At 4%, I’d need to invest £45k now to make £150 a month.

Targeting stocks with growing dividends

The second passive income idea is to invest in stocks that have high dividend growth rates. If the company has been growing the dividend per share over the past few years, it bodes well for the future.

It says to me that the firm is focused on income investors and values them as shareholders. It also suggests that it’s doing well financially, enabling management to increase the payout due to excess profits.

For example, Rio Tinto has a five-year dividend growth rate of 36%, making it one of the highest in the FTSE 100. With a dividend yield of 10%, I’d need to invest £18k now to make £150 a month.

The benefit of this passive income idea is that if the growth continues in years to come, I could end up making more every month.

Of course, I also have to take into account that something might go wrong. My chosen companies might cut their dividends or stop paying them altogether.

Passive income ideas over time

The final idea I’m considering is easing the cash flow demands and investing a smaller amount each month.

For example, I can invest £500 a month in the dividend stocks I like. Over the course of several years, I’ll build up my dividend income to eventually reach £150 per month. Using the £500 example and a portfolio with an average yield of 6%, it’ll take me four-and-a-half years to reach my goal, assuming nothing goes wrong.

The downside to this is that I won’t be able to tangibly enjoy the passive income right now. However, given some of the large upfront amounts I’d otherwise have to invest, I think it’s a worthy idea.

FREE REPORT: Why this £5 stock could be set to surge

Are you on the lookout for UK growth stocks?

If so, get this FREE no-strings report now.

While it’s available: you'll discover what we think is a top growth stock for the decade ahead.

And the performance of this company really is stunning.

In 2019, it returned £150million to shareholders through buybacks and dividends.

We believe its financial position is about as solid as anything we’ve seen.

  • Since 2016, annual revenues increased 31%
  • In March 2020, one of its senior directors LOADED UP on 25,000 shares – a position worth £90,259
  • Operating cash flow is up 47%. (Even its operating margins are rising every year!)

Quite simply, we believe it’s a fantastic Foolish growth pick.

What’s more, it deserves your attention today.

So please don’t wait another moment.

Get the full details on this £5 stock now – while your report is free.

Jon Smith and The Motley Fool UK have no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Graph Falling Down in Front Of United Kingdom Flag
Investing Articles

Dirt-cheap penny stocks! A falling UK share to buy in April

| Royston Wild

I'm happy to endure some near-term pain if a penny stock has a bright long-term outlook. Here's one I'd buy…

Read more »

Chart displaying growth
Investing Articles

How I’d invest a £20,000 Stocks and Shares ISA for growth

| Christopher Ruane

If he had £20,000 to invest and an eye on growth, our writer explains why he would consider buying these…

Read more »

Hand holding pound notes
Investing Articles

£5k to invest? A cheap penny stock I’d buy to hold to 2032!

| Royston Wild

I'm looking for the best penny stocks to help me make solid returns over the next decade. Here's one on…

Read more »

Typical street lined with terraced houses and parked cars
Investing Articles

My favourite dividend shares to buy today

| Rupert Hargreaves

This Fool highlights his favourite dividend shares to buy today considering their income and growth prospects over the next five…

Read more »

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table
Investing Articles

Is the Lloyds share price seriously undervalued?

| Rupert Hargreaves

The Lloyds share price could well be heavily undervalued, argues Rupert Hargreaves, who would buy the stock at its low…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

Is the Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust about to take off?

| Rupert Hargreaves

The outlook for the Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust is improving as investor sentiment across the market changes, says this Fool.

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

Stocks and Shares ISA investments I’d buy for passive income

| Rupert Hargreaves

Rupert Hargreaves takes a look at the companies he would buy in his Stocks and Shares ISA to generate a…

Read more »

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

Why this is the perfect time to follow Warren Buffett’s key advice

| Dan Appleby, CFA

Warren Buffett had some key investing advice all the way back in 1986 that's still relevant. Here's how I follow…

Read more »