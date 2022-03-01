The Avacta share price: buy or avoid like the plague?

Key points

The firm has two exciting treatments that seek to better tackle cancer

It contributed to the Covid-19 testing roll out

Interim losses widened from £6.9m to £10.1m year on year

Pharmaceuticals and diagnostics company Avacta Group (LSE: AVCT) specialises in cancer treatments. The FTSE AIM firm focuses on clinical stage development and currently has two major proprietary treatments. It also provides Covid-19 testing kits in the UK. Its share price has had some volatile movements over the past year, and I want to know more. Should I buy this company for my long-term portfolio, or avoid it? Let’s take a closer look.

Exciting medical advancements and the Avacta share price

The firm developed two revolutionary cancer therapies and diagnostics procedures. The first, Affirmer®, is a proprietary therapeutic platform. This treatment, the company says, seeks “to address the lack of a durable response to current cancer immunotherapies”.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50 Markets around the world are reeling from the coronavirus pandemic… and with so many great companies trading at what look to be ‘discount-bin’ prices, now could be the time for savvy investors to snap up some potential bargains. But whether you’re a newbie investor or a seasoned pro, deciding which stocks to add to your shopping list can be a daunting prospect during such unprecedented times. Fortunately, The Motley Fool UK analyst team have short-listed five companies that they believe STILL boast significant long-term growth prospects despite the global upheaval… We’re sharing the names in a special FREE investing report that you can download today. And if you’re 50 or over, we believe these stocks could be a great fit for any well-diversified portfolio. Click here to claim your free copy now!

Using naturally occurring human protein, Affirmer provides an “alternative to antibodies derived from small human protein”. Indeed, while tackling an important issue, this could be lucrative for the firm and positive for the Avacta share price. The antibody market is potentially worth over $100bn.

The company’s second medical advancement is named pre|CISION. This is targeted chemotherapy that seeks to lessen the side-effects for patients. The AVA6000 trial moved to the clinical stage in summer 2021. On 3 February 2022, the Phase 1 trial advanced after a “positive review”. The Avacta share price rose 3% on this news. It is currently trading at 47p. This is down 74% over the past year.

Furthermore, much of the excitement about the business arose because it manufactures Covid-19 testing kits in the UK. These gained approval in June 2021. While the rapid antigen test was fit for use in the UK, the government paused its roll out when the Omicron variant struck. It resumed in December 2021.

Lukewarm results

The company is clearly active within the cancer treatments and diagnostics field. While this is important in creating new technologies, it may also positively impact the Avacta share price in the near future.

As is the case with many early-stage pharmaceutical firms, however, the company results show widening losses. This may be due to efforts to finance new technologies. Indeed, the interim results for the six months to 30 June 2021 show that research costs had nearly doubled year on year, to £6.2m.

For the same time period, revenue increased from £1.8m, in the first half of 2020, to £2.3m. Despite this, losses widened from £6.9m to £10.1m. This doesn’t exactly fill me with confidence as a potential investor.

The company is developing some amazing cancer treatments. However, the recent results are not strong enough to encourage me to buy the shares. While I won’t rule out a purchase in the future, I will be standing aside in the near term.