3 penny stocks I’d buy to hold for FIVE years!

I think these top penny stocks could make me great returns over the next five years, at least. Here’s why I’d buy them for my shares portfolio today.

Long live the King

Revenues at Kingspan Group (LSE: KGP) are climbing strongly amid growing concerns over the climate emergency. The building products business — a big player when it comes to insulation materials — saw sales leap 44% in the nine months to September, latest financials showed.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50 Markets around the world are reeling from the coronavirus pandemic… and with so many great companies trading at what look to be ‘discount-bin’ prices, now could be the time for savvy investors to snap up some potential bargains. But whether you’re a newbie investor or a seasoned pro, deciding which stocks to add to your shopping list can be a daunting prospect during such unprecedented times. Fortunately, The Motley Fool UK analyst team have short-listed five companies that they believe STILL boast significant long-term growth prospects despite the global upheaval… We’re sharing the names in a special FREE investing report that you can download today. And if you’re 50 or over, we believe these stocks could be a great fit for any well-diversified portfolio. Click here to claim your free copy now!

Kingspan has a huge opportunity to make big profits as interest in foam insulation rises. Analysts at BCC Research think the global market will be worth $29.5bn by 2025, up more than $7bn over a five-year period. I like Kingspan’s wide geographic footprint that should allow it to capitalise fully on this fast-growing industry too. The penny stock operates in more than 70 countries.

A word of warning however. Demand for Kingspan’s product could take a hit if incentive schemes to encourage people to insulate their homes end. Indeed, the UK government is said to be considering rolling back a £1bn levy that helps fund home insulation work.

A penny stock for the pandemic

Concerns over the Covid-19 crisis have dialled down several notches in recent weeks. Worries about the ferocity of the Omicron mutation have dropped on a raft of positive medical data. But it’s far too early to claim that the pandemic is over.

It’s why I still believe buying UK healthcare shares like BATM Advanced Communications (LSE: BVC) is a good idea. And news in recent days that a new Omicron variant is under investigation illustrates why. It seems that living alongside Covid-19 will be the new norm, as many scientists now predict. So I expect the sort of Covid-19 testing equipment that BATM manufactures to remain in high demand.

I am concerned by the amount of competition in the Covid-19 testing space. But I think the potential size of the market of the long term still makes the penny stock an attractive buy today. Besides, the steps it is taking to expand into new geographies also gives it an opportunity to capture significant sales (its RAPiDgen antigen test was approved for sale in Russia just before Christmas).

Call me up

Strong recent trading over at Netcall (LSE: NET) is encouraging me to give this tech firm a close look too. The business — which makes software that allows companies to automate their operations — saw revenues soar 10% in 2021, predominantly as demand for its cloud-based services took off. The rapid pace at which businesses are digitalising their operations is yielding big returns at companies like this.

My main concern with buying Netcall shares is the company’s high valuation. Today, the penny stock trades on a forward P/E ratio of 43 times. It’s the sort of rating that could prompt a sharp share price reversal if signs of explosive profits growth appear in danger. That said, it’s my opinion that Netcall merits such a premium, given the investment businesses are increasingly making to automate their processes.