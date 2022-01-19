3 dividend stocks to buy!

I believe Assura (LSE: AGR) could be one of the most secure UK dividend stocks out there. This share specialises in the provision of primary healthcare properties like GP surgeries. Such facilities are a vital part of everyday life, providing companies like Assura with exceptional earnings visibility. The rents the business receives are also backed by the government, providing them with an extra layer of security.

Assura’s profits may suffer if NHS funding declines. But, for the time being, things look pretty rosy for the business. In fact, investment in primary healthcare properties is rising as policymakers try to divert patients away from hospitals.

Assura has a strong record of annual earnings growth under its belt. And City analysts think earnings will rise 16% in this financial year (to March 2022), too. Today, the business carries a mighty 4.6% dividend yield. This, allied with its reliable profits and solid cash generation, makes it a top income stock for me to buy.

Go with the flow

Snapping up United Utilities Group (LSE: UU) for a potentially-turbulent 2022 might be another good idea for me. This FTSE 100 stock, like Assura, doesn’t have to worry much about whether the Covid-19 crisis rolls on.

The problem of soaring inflation also won’t hit its operations (though it might significantly push up the cost of its debt). The water United Utilities supplies to people’s homes and businesses will remain largely unchanged, whatever social, economic or political crisis comes down the pipe (so to speak). This will give it the confidence and the financial means to continue paying big dividends to its shareholders.

Speaking of which, for this financial year to March, United Utilities carries a chunky 4.2% dividend yield. I’d buy it even though its operations can be expensive and shareholder returns might suffer as a result.

A dirt-cheap UK dividend stock

Sylvania Platinum’s (LSE: SLP) a UK share that offers a brilliant bang for your buck across the board. For this financial year to June, the platinum group metal (PGM) producer trades on a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of just 4.4 times. Meanwhile, the dividend yield clocks in at an inflation-mashing 5.6%.

The business of mining is extremely hazardous, of course. Exploring for metals, developing a mine, and finally pulling the commodities from the ground are all massively complex processes so problems at any stage can be highly expensive. Profits expectations can be rubbed out at a stroke and this can have a big impact on the share price of small operators like this.

This is a risk I’d be prepared to take with Sylvania however. Firstly, I find the terrific all-round value it offers highly appealing. And if the company gets it right, profits could potentially explode.

Demand for PGMs looks set to rise sharply as the amount required to build autocatalysts heads steadily higher. The precious metals reduce car emissions and so are critical components in the fight against climate change.