The Motley Fool

Here’s how I’d aim to earn a passive income with £11.50 a week

Rupert Hargreaves | Saturday, 15th January, 2022

UK money in a Jar on a background
Image source: Getty Images

I plan to build a passive income portfolio with a sum of just £11.50 a week. This works out at roughly £600 a year, a relatively modest sum. 

Unfortunately, £600 a year will not allow me to build a portfolio that will substitute my income from working overnight. It will take time to build a passive income portfolio that can generate enough income to supplement my living costs, so I need to be very patient.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

Markets around the world are reeling from the coronavirus pandemic… and with so many great companies trading at what look to be ‘discount-bin’ prices, now could be the time for savvy investors to snap up some potential bargains.

But whether you’re a newbie investor or a seasoned pro, deciding which stocks to add to your shopping list can be a daunting prospect during such unprecedented times.

Fortunately, The Motley Fool UK analyst team have short-listed five companies that they believe STILL boast significant long-term growth prospects despite the global upheaval…

We’re sharing the names in a special FREE investing report that you can download today. And if you’re 50 or over, we believe these stocks could be a great fit for any well-diversified portfolio.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

I may even have to contribute extra funds in the years ahead, depending on how much I want to earn every year.

However, by starting with an annual investment of £600, or £11.50 a week, I believe I can build the foundations required to develop a large financial nest egg. 

Passive income potential

To begin with, I am aiming to generate an annual return of 10% on my investment. I plan to achieve this by investing in a basket of high-quality income and growth stocks. Companies such as Unilever and Reckitt.

These are not the most exciting corporations on the market. Instead, they are slow and steady growth and income champions. And I would rather invest in these relatively predictable organisations than high-growth stocks. 

While high-growth stocks could provide a better return on my money, there will always be a risk they could suffer a capital loss. Of course, this risk is still present with Unilever and Reckitt, but considering the size and stability of these businesses, the risk of a failure is significantly lower. 

With an investment of £11.50 a week, or £50 a month, I calculate I may be able to build a nest egg worth approximately £100,000 after 30 years of saving and investing. That is assuming I achieve an annual return of 10%, which is not guaranteed, of course. 

I can reduce the time it takes to hit this target by saving more. According to my calculations, increasing my contributions to £25 a week, or £1,300, would help me hit the target in 23 years. 

And when I have hit my target, I can then switch to passive income generation. 

From growth to income

According to my figures, with a £100,000 portfolio, I can generate an income of £8,000 a year. A handful of stocks in the FTSE 100 currently offer dividend yields of 8%, or more.

This is the strategy I plan to use to generate a passive income from dividend investments. One of the most significant risks of using this strategy is the fact that dividend income is never guaranteed.

Any one of the companies in my income portfolio could cut their payout, which would then reduce my annual income. In this scenario, I would have to revisit my portfolio holdings. 

Still, it is a risk I am willing to take considering the potential for me to generate an annual income of £8,000 from my dividend investments.

Our 5 Top Shares for the New “Green Industrial Revolution"

It was released in November 2020, and make no mistake:

It’s happening.

The UK Government’s 10-point plan for a new “Green Industrial Revolution.”

PriceWaterhouse Coopers believes this trend will cost £400billion…

…That’s just here in Britain over the next 10 years.

Worldwide, the Green Industrial Revolution could be worth TRILLIONS.

It’s why I’m urging all investors to read this special presentation carefully, and learn how you can uncover the 5 companies that we believe are poised to profit from this gargantuan trend ahead!

Access this special "Green Industrial Revolution" presentation now

Rupert Hargreaves owns Reckitt plc and Unilever. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Reckitt plc and Unilever. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Our 6 'Best Buys Now' Shares

Renowned stock-picker Mark Rogers and his analyst team at The Motley Fool UK have named 6 shares that they believe UK investors should consider buying NOW.

So if you’re looking for more stock ideas to try and best position your portfolio today, then it might be a good day for you. Because we're offering a full 33% off your first year of membership to our flagship share-tipping service, backed by our 'no quibbles' 30-day subscription fee refund guarantee.

Simply click below to discover how you can take advantage of this.

See all posts by Rupert Hargreaves