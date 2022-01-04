The Motley Fool

What will happen to UK lithium shares in 2022?

Christopher Ruane | Tuesday, 4th January, 2022

Light bulb with growing tree.
Image source: Getty Images

One of the hot investing themes in 2021 has been a continued search for rising stars in the alternative energy field. From hydrogen to lithium, a variety of companies have vied for investors’ attention. Many are based in the US, but there are some UK lithium shares that have caught investors’ eyes.

What might happen in 2022? Here are my thoughts.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

Markets around the world are reeling from the coronavirus pandemic… and with so many great companies trading at what look to be ‘discount-bin’ prices, now could be the time for savvy investors to snap up some potential bargains.

But whether you’re a newbie investor or a seasoned pro, deciding which stocks to add to your shopping list can be a daunting prospect during such unprecedented times.

Fortunately, The Motley Fool UK analyst team have short-listed five companies that they believe STILL boast significant long-term growth prospects despite the global upheaval…

We’re sharing the names in a special FREE investing report that you can download today. And if you’re 50 or over, we believe these stocks could be a great fit for any well-diversified portfolio.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

Industry consolidation

Last year, we saw a number of developments that suggest the lithium industry could consolidate further in the near future. For example, London-listed Bacanora Lithium has agreed to a takeover by Chinese giant Ganfeng Lithium. That boosted Bacanora, but after an earlier share price slide, the impact was limited. Even with the takeover premium, its shares had moved only 6% higher than they were a year ago, at the time of writing this article last week.

Leading filtration and chemicals group Johnson Matthey announced it would exit the battery materials market. That is why I no longer consider it when thinking about UK lithium shares. But while some companies are pulling out, others are doubling down on the lithium opportunity. For example, mining giant Rio Tinto announced last week it plans to spend $825m buying a lithium project in Argentina.

So it looks to me as if the market is being whittled down, perhaps to a smaller number of players that can build economies of scale. I expect that to continue in 2022. It could increase investor interest in small London-listed lithium plays like Kodal Minerals and Zinnwald Lithium.

Growing commercialisation

One of the challenges for the lithium industry in recent years has been moving from the laboratory to the factory. It’s fine to make prototypes that have great promise. But I think a long-term investment case relies on proving that any product can be manufactured at scale — and sold profitably.

I reckon 2022 could see growing signs of commercialisation among UK lithium shares. An example is Ilika, the battery maker. This month, the company announced that it has opened the first factory for its Stereax solid state batteries, in Chandlers Ford. There is more work to be done before commercialisation as both the manufacturing process and product quality need to be put through their paces. But if that goes according to plan, the company hopes to start product sales in the second quarter of next year. That is an important step for Ilika. Revenues last year were only £2.3m, so commercialisation could transform its financial performance.

Growing revenues will not necessarily translate into profits. But they are part of a process in which investors can assess which companies might thrive in the commercial arena and which ones lack the right technologies or economics to work on a big scale. If any UK lithium shares show strong improvements in their commercial prospects in 2022, it could boost investor sentiment towards them.

My approach to these shares in 2022

I don’t hold any lithium shares in my portfolio currently. Clearly the industry has significant potential. But I think it remains difficult to see which companies will end up profiting from it. I expect many to continue losing money, due to high development costs and a competitive market.

However, I will keep watching UK lithium shares in 2022. If a company’s investment case becomes sufficiently appealing to me, I will consider buying.

Our 5 Top Shares for the New “Green Industrial Revolution"

It was released in November 2020, and make no mistake:

It’s happening.

The UK Government’s 10-point plan for a new “Green Industrial Revolution.”

PriceWaterhouse Coopers believes this trend will cost £400billion…

…That’s just here in Britain over the next 10 years.

Worldwide, the Green Industrial Revolution could be worth TRILLIONS.

It’s why I’m urging all investors to read this special presentation carefully, and learn how you can uncover the 5 companies that we believe are poised to profit from this gargantuan trend ahead!

Access this special "Green Industrial Revolution" presentation now

Christopher Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Our 6 'Best Buys Now' Shares

Renowned stock-picker Mark Rogers and his analyst team at The Motley Fool UK have named 6 shares that they believe UK investors should consider buying NOW.

So if you’re looking for more stock ideas to try and best position your portfolio today, then it might be a good day for you. Because we're offering a full 33% off your first year of membership to our flagship share-tipping service, backed by our 'no quibbles' 30-day subscription fee refund guarantee.

Simply click below to discover how you can take advantage of this.

See all posts by Christopher Ruane