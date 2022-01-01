My top 5 stocks as we start 2022

At the start of every year, I always spend some time reviewing my investment portfolio. I do this to ensure it’s still aligned with my financial goals and risk tolerance.

In this article, I’m going to provide readers with some insights into my portfolio. Here’s a look at my five largest stock holdings as we start 2022.

Alphabet

My largest is Alphabet, the owner of Google and YouTube. The reason this is my biggest holding is that I see considerable long-term growth potential here. Not only is growth likely to come from digital advertising and cloud computing, but it’s also likely to come from new technologies, such as artificial intelligence and autonomous vehicles.

Alphabet shares had a great run in 2021, rising more than 60%, so they don’t offer the value they did a year ago. Yet the forward-looking P/E ratio is still only about 26, which I think is quite reasonable. So I’m happy to keep this as my main holding.

Apple

My second largest holding is Apple, the maker of the iPhone. Apple is a massive company these days. Currently, its market-cap is around $3trn. But this doesn’t put me off. I think this company still has plenty of growth left in the tank.

One area I’m particularly excited about here is healthcare. Apple has made some great moves in this space in recent years with its watch, which offers users a whole lot of health measurements. Yet I think Apple is only scratching the surface here in terms of the potential.

Amazon

Coming in at third place in my portfolio is Amazon. It’s the largest e-commerce company in the world and also the largest player in cloud computing.

It’s the cloud division I’m most excited about here. This industry is set to grow by nearly 20% per year over the next decade and Amazon currently has a 40%+ market share. So I expect the company to get much bigger.

Diageo

My fourth largest holding is Diageo. It owns a number of top spirits brands including Smirnoff and Tanqueray. I like having DGE as part of my top five holdings because it’s a bit more ‘defensive’ than some of my other largest holdings. When the market is volatile, DGE tends to hold up pretty well, due to the nature of the business.

However, it still has plenty of growth potential. In the years ahead, Diageo looks set to benefit from the rise in wealth across the emerging markets.

Microsoft

Finally, my fifth largest holding is Microsoft, a technology company that’s active in a number of markets including cloud computing, video gaming, and remote work solutions.

Microsoft had a great run in 2021 so, like Alphabet, it doesn’t offer the value it did a year ago. However, I’m going to hold here as I believe the company is likely to get bigger in the years ahead as the world becomes more digitalised.

Risks

Of course, there’s no guarantee these stocks will do well in 2022. All face their own unique risks. Meanwhile, it’s worth noting that I have a lot of Big Tech exposure in my top five holdings. This is a risk as these stocks can, at times, be volatile.

I’m comfortable with the risks here however. Overall, I think these stocks offer an attractive risk/reward proposition for long-term investors like myself.