2 of the best FTSE 100 stocks for me to buy and hold until 2030

2021 has been largely a good year for FTSE 100 stocks. But there are some stocks, as always, that have performed better than others. Among the best-performing of these are two stocks I have written about a fair bit in the recent past. One is the warehousing real estate investment trust (REIT) Segro (LSE: SGRO) and the other is letters and parcels delivery specialist Royal Mail (LSE: RMG). Both have seen over 40% increases in their share prices this year.

The e-commerce boom

This should be no surprise. E-commerce-related stocks have done well in recent times. Thanks to lockdowns, many more people have discovered the wonders of online shopping. And the e-shopping experience has evolved over the last couple of years to meet the fast-growing demand seen during the pandemic. Analysts have said the shift towards online buying and selling, which was already happening, was speeded up because of the unusual situation we found ourselves in. So prospects for stocks in the industry might just have improved for good.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50 Markets around the world are reeling from the coronavirus pandemic… and with so many great companies trading at what look to be ‘discount-bin’ prices, now could be the time for savvy investors to snap up some potential bargains. But whether you’re a newbie investor or a seasoned pro, deciding which stocks to add to your shopping list can be a daunting prospect during such unprecedented times. Fortunately, The Motley Fool UK analyst team have short-listed five companies that they believe STILL boast significant long-term growth prospects despite the global upheaval… We’re sharing the names in a special FREE investing report that you can download today. And if you’re 50 or over, we believe these stocks could be a great fit for any well-diversified portfolio. Click here to claim your free copy now!

Cheaper compared to other FTSE 100 stocks

As a result, I think that even after the pandemic is over, both Segro and Royal Mail stocks could continue to grow. They might not grow at as fast a clip as we have seen recently, but they could keep rising nevertheless. And this is particularly so considering how low their prices still are relative to other FTSE 100 index firms.

Segro, for instance, has a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of only seven, while Royal Mail’s is six. This compares to the P/E for the FTSE 100 index of almost 18. In other words, compared to the average stock in the index, these two are far more affordable. Admittedly, with Segro there is the question of whether a REIT’s price should even be measured using the P/E. But it does give me a comparison against other FTSE 100 stocks, for lack of an alternative. And even if I ignore the valuation measure for Segro, that still leaves me with Royal Mail, which is glaringly cheap as well.

Their dividends

I like that the stocks pay dividends. Royal Mail stands out in this case as well. It has a dividend yield of almost 3.3%, which is close to the average FTSE 100 yield of 3.5%. Segro’s yield is much lower at 1.3%. But I think this could be because of the steady rise in its share price over time. In any case, it still stands out as a growth stock for me to buy.

What I’d do

I bought Royal Mail recently, and it has already been a rewarding stock for me to hold. And Segro has been on my investing wishlist for some time. I am braced for potentially smaller gains from both stocks in the next year, as the pandemic moderates further and people can step out even more freely than before. But I think their real potential will be realised over the next decade when online shopping becomes an even bigger phenomenon than it is today.