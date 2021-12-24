3 dividend shares yielding 6%+ to buy for 2022

I am always looking for new dividend shares to add to my portfolio. And considering the current interest rate environment, I have been searching for high-yield stocks to boost income.

Here are three dividend shares that I would buy today, all of which support dividend yields of 6%, or more.

Office income

The first company I already own in my portfolio but would be happy to buy more of is the Regional REIT (LSE: RGL). With a dividend yield of 7%, at the time of writing, the stock offers an attractive level of income from a portfolio of properties around the UK.

The group focuses on acquiring properties outside the M25, predominantly offices with a diverse and financially stable customer list. The strategy has proven its worth over the past 24 months.

As other landlords have struggled to collect rent from tenants, Regional has managed to sail through the pandemic relatively unscathed. Of course, this does not mean the group is invincible. Rent collection levels may decline if the country enters a period of prolonged economic uncertainty.

Still, I think the potential rewards of owning the shares far outweigh the risks.

Renewable energy dividend shares

Bluefield Solar Income (LSE: BSIF) focuses on acquiring and managing UK-based renewable energy and storage projects.

This is a growing industry, and Bluefield is using its clout in the investment industry to expand into different sections of the market. It recently completed its maiden wind portfolio acquisition as well as two ready-to-build battery storage projects.

Diversifying across the renewables sector makes a lot of sense. It should also help support the company’s dividend to investors. At the time of writing, the stock supports a dividend yield of 6%. The net asset value for the business is 117p compared to the current stock price of 120p.

Usually, I would avoid buying funds at a premium to net asset value but, on this occasion, I would be happy to pay a premium to purchase exposure to this fast-growing sector.

Risks the firm may encounter as it advances include competition for assets, which could cause it to overpay. Rising interest rates may also raise the cost of its borrowing.

Market consolidator

The final company that could be an excellent fit for my portfolio of dividend shares is Chesnara (LSE: CSN). This business buys and manages books of pension policies from other fund managers and corporations. It is always looking for new deals to expand its footprint and bring economies of scale to the operation.

When the company has acquired a business, it can use its size to push down costs and free up capital. Excess cash is then returned to investors. By using this approach, the firm can fund a hefty dividend to investors. At the time of writing, the stock yields just under 7%.

Unfortunately, as pension management is a highly regulated business, this level of income is far from guaranteed. The company could be forced to reduce its dividend if regulators believe it is paying out more than it can afford.