Home » Investing Articles » Is the Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust about to take off?

Is the Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust about to take off?

The outlook for the Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust is improving as investor sentiment across the market changes, says this Fool.

Latest posts by Rupert Hargreaves (see all)
Published
| More on:
A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.

Image source: Getty Images

The Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (LSE: SMT) has struggled over the past 12 months.

In that time, the company’s net asset value has declined by 16%. This marks a sharp turnaround from its performance over the past decade.

Indeed, over 10 years the trust has returned nearly 700% compared to a return of 220% for the FTSE All World Index, its benchmark.

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust performance

This year, the trust has been hit particularly hard as investors have moved away from high-growth tech stocks. Investors have been rotating away from technology companies into businesses that may prosper in an inflationary environment, such as resources and commodities.

There has also been a change in investor sentiment in China. As regulators have started to clamp down on Chinese companies that are not adhering to certain rules and regulations, the market has given these businesses the cold shoulder.

With a significant percentage of the Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust’s portfolio invested in Chinese equities, it has suffered more than most. However, I think this trend could be about to come to an end.

And with that being the case, I feel there is an excellent argument to be made that the Scottish Mortgage share price could be about to take off.

Change in the wind

Over the past week or so, there has been a notable change in the comments from Chinese policymakers.

It looks as if the authorities in China are starting to ease up on their attack. They have also increased liquidity in the market to try to improve the performance of the country’s equity market. This could have a positive impact on a company like Tencent, which makes up a significant percentage of the trust’s portfolio.

According to the most recent investor update, the Chinese technology group made up just under 5% of total assets at the end of February. There has also been a significant shift in sentiment towards electric car manufacturer Tesla.

Earlier in the year, investors were selling shares in the company as they moved away from technology stocks. However, the current oil crisis has reignited interest in electric vehicle producers. Shares in Tesla have rallied as a result.

This stock accounted for more than 5% of the portfolio at the end of February. Other companies in the portfolio have also seen a change in investor sentiment. This could lead to an overall re-rating of Scottish Mortgage.

Risks ahead

That being said, this trend might not last forever. Market sentiment can be incredibly unpredictable. Any number of factors could cause a shift over the next few months, from the cost of living crisis to rising interest rates and the war in Ukraine. Therefore, I cannot take the recent performance for granted.

Still, as a long term investment, I believe the Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust remains an attractive buy. That is why I would add the fund to my portfolio today, although I cannot say for sure if the stock is about to take off.

FREE REPORT: Why this £5 stock could be set to surge

Are you on the lookout for UK growth stocks?

If so, get this FREE no-strings report now.

While it’s available: you'll discover what we think is a top growth stock for the decade ahead.

And the performance of this company really is stunning.

In 2019, it returned £150million to shareholders through buybacks and dividends.

We believe its financial position is about as solid as anything we’ve seen.

  • Since 2016, annual revenues increased 31%
  • In March 2020, one of its senior directors LOADED UP on 25,000 shares – a position worth £90,259
  • Operating cash flow is up 47%. (Even its operating margins are rising every year!)

Quite simply, we believe it’s a fantastic Foolish growth pick.

What’s more, it deserves your attention today.

So please don’t wait another moment.

Get the full details on this £5 stock now – while your report is free.

Rupert Hargreaves has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table
Investing Articles

Is the Lloyds share price seriously undervalued?

| Rupert Hargreaves

The Lloyds share price could well be heavily undervalued, argues Rupert Hargreaves, who would buy the stock at its low…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

Stocks and Shares ISA investments I’d buy for passive income

| Rupert Hargreaves

Rupert Hargreaves takes a look at the companies he would buy in his Stocks and Shares ISA to generate a…

Read more »

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

Why this is the perfect time to follow Warren Buffett’s key advice

| Dan Appleby, CFA

Warren Buffett had some key investing advice all the way back in 1986 that's still relevant. Here's how I follow…

Read more »

Compass pointing towards 'best price'
Investing Articles

Is it too late to buy cheap FTSE 100 shares? I say NO!

| Alan Oscroft

Worried about missing the FTSE 100's dips? Afraid you might buy at a high and see your investment fall? Here's…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

How I’m building passive income with £10 a week

| Dan Appleby, CFA

A main investing goal of mine is to generate passive income. Here's how I plan my strategy by investing in…

Read more »

UK investor holding smartphone and monitoring shares
Investing Articles

I’d invest £1,000 in this FTSE 100 stock to try and double my money in 5 years

| Manika Premsingh

One writer would invest £1,000 in this FTSE 100 stock for not just its good performance but also the fact…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

Forget inflation! 2 no-brainer growth stocks to buy today

| Stuart Blair

Growth stocks have been beaten-down recently, as inflation has soared around the world. But here are two I think are…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

Is the Boohoo share price seriously undervalued?

| Rupert Hargreaves

The Boohoo share price looks cheap compared to its trading history, but the company's fundamentals are deteriorating, says this Fool.

Read more »