4 cheap FTSE 250 shares to buy in 2022!

I’m hunting for the best bargain UK shares to buy for 2022. Here are four top, low-cost FTSE 250 shares I’m considering buying today.

Reach for the stars

I reckon Reach could be a shrewd stock to buy in this era of disinformation and so-called fake news. Trusted news brands are worth their weight in gold at this time and the publisher has some of the most popular out there like the Mirror and Express titles. Even though the business faces huge competition I feel these heavyweight brands should stand it in good stead.

This isn’t the only reason I’d buy Reach shares today though. I also like the rewards that its investment in digital publishing is reaping. Digital sales at the business soared 17.2% between 28 June and 21 November, latest financials showed. At current prices Reach trades on a forward P/E ratio of just 7.2 times.

A premier pick

Premier Foods is a UK share I’d be happy to buy today with a view to holding for the long term. Not only is this business a giant in the ultra-stable food production industry. It owns brands like Paxo stuffing, Mr Kipling cakes and Sharwoods cooking sauces, products that command immense customer loyalty and that enables the firm to raise prices without significant loss of volumes.

It’s true that the food industry is also highly competitive and that Premier Foods isn’t immune to this pressure. However, I think the foodie’s low forward P/E ratio of 10.4 times reflects this earnings threat.

A FTSE 250 stock I already own

I don’t expect 2022 to be a cakewalk for car components manufacturer TI Fluid Systems. Global car production has hit the skids of late thanks to a massive shortage of parts like semiconductors. But at current prices, I still think this FTSE 250 share is worth serious attention. It trades on a forward price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio of just 0.2. This is below the benchmark of 1 that suggests a stock is trading below value.

As a long-term investor I think TI Fluid Systems has a lot to offer. The company manufactures in-car technology that carries and stores fluids, the sort of hardware that’s required in great quantities in hybrid and battery-powered vehicles. I expect profits here to soar as sales of green vehicles climb.

Are profits set to fizz?

I also think Britvic shares could be too cheap for me to miss right now. Like Premier Foods, this beverages maker boasts a stable of beloved products like Robinsons, Tango, Lipton and Pepsi Max. Britvic has a long track record of successful innovation with its popular brands too, giving me confidence that it can continue growing profits even in its ultra-competitive industry.

Today the FTSE 250 firm trades on a forward PEG multiple of 0.7. This makes it a great buy in my book, despite the threat that hospitality revenues could sink if Covid-19 lockdowns return.