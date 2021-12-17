The Motley Fool

Boohoo’s shares are down over 65% in 2021! Should I buy now?

Zaven Boyrazian | Friday, 17th December, 2021 | More on:

Tired or stressed businessman sitting on the walkway in panic digital stock market crash financial background
Image source: Getty Images

Investors in Boohoo (LSE:BOO) watched in horror yesterday as shares plummeted by just under 23%. This year hasn’t exactly been kind to this stock. And when combined with today’s continued downward trajectory, the 12-month return is a disappointing -67%.

But why are investors rushing for the exit? And has this panic actually created a fantastic buying opportunity for my portfolio? Let’s explore.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

Markets around the world are reeling from the coronavirus pandemic… and with so many great companies trading at what look to be ‘discount-bin’ prices, now could be the time for savvy investors to snap up some potential bargains.

But whether you’re a newbie investor or a seasoned pro, deciding which stocks to add to your shopping list can be a daunting prospect during such unprecedented times.

Fortunately, The Motley Fool UK analyst team have short-listed five companies that they believe STILL boast significant long-term growth prospects despite the global upheaval…

We’re sharing the names in a special FREE investing report that you can download today. And if you’re 50 or over, we believe these stocks could be a great fit for any well-diversified portfolio.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

What just happened to Boohoo’s share price?

Yesterday’s tumble followed the firm’s latest earnings report. But despite what the large drop would indicate, earnings weren’t as bad as it may seem, in my opinion. Over the last nine months, sales at the online fashion retailer grew by double-digits, reaching £1.48bn. That’s 16% higher than 2020 and 65% more than was achieved in 2019.

In the meantime, Boohoo remains liquid with £70m of excess cash at its disposal. And at the same time, the construction of its new logistics network is proceeding on schedule. The first distribution centre is on track to become operational in 2023. And once the whole network is complete, management expects the company to have the capacity of achieving over £5bn in annual sales.

Needless to say, this is all quite encouraging, especially since performance does not appear to be dampened by the reopening of bricks-and-mortar fashion stores. So, the question is, why did Boohoo’s shares take a nosedive this week?

Looming problems ahead

As impressive as the total sales may have been, it wasn’t enough to offset management’s cut in guidance. Due to an increase in customer returns and ongoing disruptions courtesy of Covid-19 and the Omicron variant, Christmas sales performance may not be as explosive as initially anticipated. As such, the management team has adjusted its full-year guidance to investors’ dismay.

Total sales growth for its 2022 fiscal year ending in February is now expected to come in between 12% and 14% instead of the previous guidance of 20%-25%. Meanwhile, pandemic pressures on freight and transport costs are also expected to squeeze the already tight profit margins. Therefore adjusted EBITDA margin guidance was also cut to 6%-7% instead of the initial 9%-9.5% forecast.

Seeing a growth slowdown in a growth stock is not exactly a recipe for upward momentum. And with Boohoo shares trading at a premium for quite some time, I’m not surprised to see such volatility.

Is this actually a buying opportunity?

As frustrating as this cut to guidance is, the cause appears to be tied to Covid-19. And as devastating as the pandemic continues to be, it’s ultimately a short-term problem. Today, Boohoo shares trade at a price-to-earnings ratio of around 23. That’s certainly not cheap. But it’s far more reasonable than at the start of the year.

Combining this with a soon-to-be-launched distribution centre does make me believe a buying opportunity has emerged. Therefore, I am considering adding this stock to my portfolio today.

But there is another growth stock that caught my eye which looks even more promising...

FREE REPORT: Why this £5 stock could be set to surge

Are you on the lookout for UK growth stocks?

If so, get this FREE no-strings report now.

While it’s available: you'll discover what we think is a top growth stock for the decade ahead.

And the performance of this company really is stunning.

In 2019, it returned £150million to shareholders through buybacks and dividends.

We believe its financial position is about as solid as anything we’ve seen.

  • Since 2016, annual revenues increased 31%
  • In March 2020, one of its senior directors LOADED UP on 25,000 shares – a position worth £90,259
  • Operating cash flow is up 47%. (Even its operating margins are rising every year!)

Quite simply, we believe it’s a fantastic Foolish growth pick.

What’s more, it deserves your attention today.

So please don’t wait another moment.

Get the full details on this £5 stock now – while your report is free.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended boohoo group. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Our 6 'Best Buys Now' Shares

Renowned stock-picker Mark Rogers and his analyst team at The Motley Fool UK have named 6 shares that they believe UK investors should consider buying NOW.

So if you’re looking for more stock ideas to try and best position your portfolio today, then it might be a good day for you. Because we're offering a full 33% off your first year of membership to our flagship share-tipping service, backed by our 'no quibbles' 30-day subscription fee refund guarantee.

Simply click below to discover how you can take advantage of this.

See all posts by Zaven Boyrazian