The Motley Fool

How I’m aiming to make a million with UK shares

Rupert Hargreaves | Saturday, 27th November, 2021

Trader on video call from his home office
Image source: Getty Images

I am aiming to make £1m with UK shares. I know this is an ambitious target, but I believe it is possible with a long-term mentality and strict savings plan

Savings plan

I will admit it is not going to be easy. And it will require me to follow that rigorous savings plan for more than a decade. 

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

Markets around the world are reeling from the coronavirus pandemic… and with so many great companies trading at what look to be ‘discount-bin’ prices, now could be the time for savvy investors to snap up some potential bargains.

But whether you’re a newbie investor or a seasoned pro, deciding which stocks to add to your shopping list can be a daunting prospect during such unprecedented times.

Fortunately, The Motley Fool UK analyst team have short-listed five companies that they believe STILL boast significant long-term growth prospects despite the global upheaval…

We’re sharing the names in a special FREE investing report that you can download today. And if you’re 50 or over, we believe these stocks could be a great fit for any well-diversified portfolio.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

The ability for me to stick to this plan will depend on many factors, including life events and employment. There will always be a risk that I will miss my target and, if I do, the whole strategy could fall apart. 

But, at the moment, I believe the following strategy will help me build a substantial investment account in the years to come.

According to my figures, the UK stock market, on the whole, has produced an average annual return of around 8% over the past couple of decades. Past performance should never be used as a guide to future potential, so I realise I may not be able to achieve this sort of return year after year. 

However, by focusing on high-quality stocks, growth equities and investment funds that concentrate on finding undervalued investments, I believe I can improve my odds of earning a high return. 

And assuming I can earn a return of 8% a year with UK shares, I estimate I could build a £1m fortune within 26 years, by saving £1,000 a month. 

Picking UK shares 

As I noted above, the most crucial part of this strategy will be picking suitable investments. I cannot guarantee the investments I chose will earn a high return. Still, I can focus on the companies that have the most potential. 

These are ones I believe have the most attractive profit margins and substantial competitive advantages. Two examples are the consumer goods giant Reckitt and the miniatures producer Games Workshop

To help increase my chances of earning a high return, I would also invest some of my money in specialist growth funds. 

Two funds I would add to my portfolio are Fidelity Special Situations and AXA WF Framlington UK.

The downside of this approach is that I will have to pay management fees. These two funds charge around 0.85% per annum. These charges are not applicable when investing in single stocks (although I will have to pay other commission fees). The addition of management charges will reduce the returns I earn from these funds in the long run. 

Nevertheless, despite the drawbacks of the investment approach I plan to use, I think it can help me achieve my £1m target over the next two-and-a-half decades. Nothing is guaranteed, of course. But assuming I do not have to deal with any unforeseen life events during this time frame, I believe the strategy has tremendous potential. 

FREE REPORT: Why this £5 stock could be set to surge

Are you on the lookout for UK growth stocks?

If so, get this FREE no-strings report now.

While it’s available: you'll discover what we think is a top growth stock for the decade ahead.

And the performance of this company really is stunning.

In 2019, it returned £150million to shareholders through buybacks and dividends.

We believe its financial position is about as solid as anything we’ve seen.

  • Since 2016, annual revenues increased 31%
  • In March 2020, one of its senior directors LOADED UP on 25,000 shares – a position worth £90,259
  • Operating cash flow is up 47%. (Even its operating margins are rising every year!)

Quite simply, we believe it’s a fantastic Foolish growth pick.

What’s more, it deserves your attention today.

So please don’t wait another moment.

Get the full details on this £5 stock now – while your report is free.

Rupert Hargreaves owns shares of Reckitt plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Games Workshop and Reckitt plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Our 6 'Best Buys Now' Shares

Renowned stock-picker Mark Rogers and his analyst team at The Motley Fool UK have named 6 shares that they believe UK investors should consider buying NOW.

So if you’re looking for more stock ideas to try and best position your portfolio today, then it might be a good day for you. Because we're offering a full 33% off your first year of membership to our flagship share-tipping service, backed by our 'no quibbles' 30-day subscription fee refund guarantee.

Simply click below to discover how you can take advantage of this.

See all posts by Rupert Hargreaves