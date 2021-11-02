The Motley Fool

Here’s what I think investors are missing about the Deliveroo share price

Rupert Hargreaves | Tuesday, 2nd November, 2021 | More on:

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Image source: Getty Images

The Deliveroo (LSE: ROO) share price seems to be the investment the market loves to hate. 

After its disastrous IPO, the stock dropped to a low of 233p at the end of April. However, over the next few months, it rallied to nearly 400p, before collapsing again. Today, it is changing hands at 273p. 

One Killer Stock For The Cybersecurity Surge

Cybersecurity is surging, with experts predicting that the cybersecurity market will reach US$366 billion by 2028more than double what it is today!

And with that kind of growth, this North American company stands to be the biggest winner.

Because their patented “self-repairing” technology is changing the cybersecurity landscape as we know it…

We think it has the potential to become the next famous tech success story. In fact, we think it could become as big… or even BIGGER than Shopify.

Click here to see how you can uncover the name of this North American stock that’s taking over Silicon Valley, one device at a time…

Deliveroo share price challenges 

Analysts and financial commentators have given numerous reasons explaining why the stock has underperformed. These range from the group’s hefty losses, to competition, rising costs and concerns about the gig economy. 

All of these risks and challenges are valid. Deliveroo is facing aggressive competition from the likes of Uber Eats.

Regulators are also clamping down on companies that employ gig workers. Deliveroo pulled out of Spain earlier this year due to new worker legislation, which made it difficult for the group to operate in the country. 

I think it would be silly to overlook these threats, which will only become more pressing for the company and its competitors as we advance. 

Nevertheless, I also think the market is spending too much time concentrating on these risks and not enough time on the potential opportunities. 

Group opportunities

I think the market is overlooking Deliveroo’s future potential. Over the past two years, there has been a step-change in consumer sentiment around home delivery. 

Before the pandemic, ordering meals, groceries and pharmaceuticals to the front door was considered an to be more of a luxury. Now consumers see it as much more the norm. 

It does not look as if this trend is going to change any time soon. Many analysts were expecting Deliveroo’s sales to decline as the economy reopened after the pandemic. They have not. Just the opposite is happening, in fact. Sales increased 82% year-on-year in the second quarter. 

While it is true that the company is facing increasing competition, it also has an ace up its sleeve. As well as offering a broader range of products than its competitors, including agreements with supermarket retailers and Boots chemists, Deliveroo also counts Amazon as a backer. 

The two parties recently unveiled an agreement whereby Amazon Prime members can sign up to free Deliveroo Plus membership for a year. This gives customers access to unlimited free delivery on orders over £25.

I think this is a substantial competitive advantage. It leverages Amazon’s brand strength with Deliveroo’s on-demand delivery service. And I think there could be further agreements in the pipeline. If the deal works for both parties, I can see the partnership growing. 

Considering this advantage and the general change in consumer habits, I think the market is missing the potential here. That is why I would buy the stock for my portfolio today and ignore short term volatility while concentrating on Deliveroo’s long-term opportunities. 

FREE REPORT: Why this £5 stock could be set to surge

Are you on the lookout for UK growth stocks?

If so, get this FREE no-strings report now.

While it’s available: you'll discover what we think is a top growth stock for the decade ahead.

And the performance of this company really is stunning.

In 2019, it returned £150million to shareholders through buybacks and dividends.

We believe its financial position is about as solid as anything we’ve seen.

  • Since 2016, annual revenues increased 31%
  • In March 2020, one of its senior directors LOADED UP on 25,000 shares – a position worth £90,259
  • Operating cash flow is up 47%. (Even its operating margins are rising every year!)

Quite simply, we believe it’s a fantastic Foolish growth pick.

What’s more, it deserves your attention today.

So please don’t wait another moment.

Get the full details on this £5 stock now – while your report is free.

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Rupert Hargreaves has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK owns shares of and has recommended Amazon. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Deliveroo Holdings Plc and has recommended the following options: long January 2022 $1,920 calls on Amazon and short January 2022 $1,940 calls on Amazon. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Our 6 'Best Buys Now' Shares

Renowned stock-picker Mark Rogers and his analyst team at The Motley Fool UK have named 6 shares that they believe UK investors should consider buying NOW.

So if you’re looking for more stock ideas to try and best position your portfolio today, then it might be a good day for you. Because we're offering a full 33% off your first year of membership to our flagship share-tipping service, backed by our 'no quibbles' 30-day subscription fee refund guarantee.

Simply click below to discover how you can take advantage of this.

See all posts by Rupert Hargreaves