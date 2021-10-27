On The Beach (LON:OTB) is suing Ryanair (LON:RYA)

The online package holiday dealer On The Beach (LSE:OTB) has begun pursuing legal action against Ryanair (LSE:RYA). The firm filed a claim in the UK High Court accusing the budget airline of blocking it from booking passenger seats on flights, forcing customers to book directly and pay potentially higher fees.

What’s Ryanair up to?

Ryanair has a history of tension with third-party flight bookers. The firm generates a large chunk of its income from selling additional services like hotel bookings and priority boarding. If a ticket is booked through a package holiday dealer rather than directly, the company looses the opportunity to further monetise its passengers. This is likely one of the primary reasons the group encourages people to avoid online travel agents entirely.

One Killer Stock For The Cybersecurity Surge Cybersecurity is surging, with experts predicting that the cybersecurity market will reach US$366 billion by 2028 — more than double what it is today! And with that kind of growth, this North American company stands to be the biggest winner. Because their patented “self-repairing” technology is changing the cybersecurity landscape as we know it… We think it has the potential to become the next famous tech success story. In fact, we think it could become as big… or even BIGGER than Shopify. Click here to see how you can uncover the name of this North American stock that’s taking over Silicon Valley, one device at a time…

Ryanair has also previously accused online travel agents of using fake information and virtual credit cards to complete its bookings. This allegation has been vehemently denied by On The Beach in its new lawsuit. It also states that Ryanair is abusing its dominant position in the short-haul flight market. Beyond blocking bookings, the firm claims that Ryanair has failed to provide refunds for cancelled flights during the pandemic. This has triggered the travel agent to suffer a £48.7m loss that it calls “unlawful”.

Ryanair has yet to present its side of the argument and hasn’t commented on any of the accusations made by On The Beach.