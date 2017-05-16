2 super growth stocks I’d buy now

Finding the most enticing growth stocks is never easy, but could lead to high returns in the long run. That?s because investors seem to reward companies which are able to generate consistently rising profit with a higher share price. Clearly, share prices are already relatively high at the present time, as the FTSE 100 moves past 7,500 points for the first time. However, a number of growth stocks could still be worth buying, given their upbeat outlooks. Here are two examples.

Buying opportunity

Reporting on Tuesday was specialist healthcare company BTG (LSE: BTG). Its share price declined by over 7% following its final results, with a fall in profitability being the most likely cause of deteriorating investor sentiment. The company’s basic earnings per share were 45% down on the prior year, although on an adjusted basis they increased by 5%. BTG’s free cash flow continues to be relatively impressive, although it was 27% lower versus the prior year. However, with a cash balance of over £155m, it seems to be in a strong position through which to finance future growth.

The company’s broad portfolio continues to offer growth potential. Its acquisition of Galil Medical within the oncology space should provide a long-term boost to its financial performance. It has also made progress in its vascular division, where the use of the varicose veins treatment it offers has increased during the year. Further progress has been made in BTG’s pulmonology and specialty pharmaceuticals segments, which indicates that the company offers high growth potential.

In the next two years, BTG is expected to report a rise in its earnings of 39% and 14% respectively. Trading on a price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio of just 1.3, it seems to offer excellent value for money at the present time.

Robust growth

Also offering upbeat share price growth prospects is Advanced Medical Solutions (LSE: AMS). The advanced wound care and surgical dressings specialist has an excellent track record of delivering high growth. For example, in the last five years its bottom line has risen at an annualised rate of 12.4%, with growth delivered in each year. This shows that its business model and strategy are working well, with it offering a degree of stability and consistency which is relatively rare among smaller companies.

Looking ahead, Advanced Medical Solutions is expected to report a rise in earnings of 7% this year, followed by 11% next year. Although its shares currently trade on a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 32.4, they appear to offer fair value for money. That’s because they have a relatively low positive correlation with the wider index, since the company’s earnings are not as affected by the performance of the wider economy as is the case for most of its index peers.

Certainly, there are cheaper stocks available within the healthcare space. However, few companies can offer the mix of stability and growth which Advanced Medical Solutions has right now. As such, it could prove to be a sound buy.