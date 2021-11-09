4 money-making side hustle ideas that anyone can do in 2021

Image source: Getty Images

Starting a side hustle can be an exciting way to earn some extra cash. But often you need certain skills or experience to get going and make it worthwhile.

I’m going to show you four easy side hustles and walk you through them step by step. This way you can start to build some extra income without the stress and effort of learning new skills.

4 easy side hustle ideas that anyone can do

Here are four straightforward side hustles that are easy to start and present great opportunities to make money.

1. Dog walking or pet sitting

Four-legged friends need a lot of love and attention. But with many people living busy lives, it can be tough making sure your pets are being looked after.

With the impact of the coronavirus pandemic beginning to wane, lots of people are finding themselves back in the office or not working at home so much. As a result, there are now a lot of pets and dogs that need to be minded or walked.

Pets were popular pandemic companions, but the reality of life returning to normal is creating a lot of demand for pet carers. In order to make some extra side hustle money looking after pets, you can try and find work by:

Asking your friends, family or neighbours

Checking sites like Airtasker or TaskRabbit

Signing up to specific pet sitting websites and apps like Rover

2. Babysitting

You may be one of the many people no longer working from home during the day. If that’s the case, dog walking or pet sitting may also be unpractical for you too.

So instead of looking after furry friends in the mornings or afternoons, you should consider babysitting in the evenings or on weekends.

With things opening back up, there are plenty of parents itching to get out of the house and start enjoying life again outside their four walls. This means there are plenty of opportunities for you to earn some extra money by looking after their kids.

Babysitting is a bit more personal than pet sitting. So you’d probably have a better chance by checking your immediate network and the people who know you to be an honest and caring person.

Most websites and apps require you to have a proven track record as a babysitter or childcare qualifications at the minimum. So, it’s best to build up a reputation with those who know you before taking this step.

3. Food delivery

This is a side hustle that I did for quite a while and really enjoyed.

Depending on where you’re based, you can sign up with one of the food delivery companies (Deliveroo, Uber Eats, Just Eat, etc.). You can then begin earning some extra dough while dishing out some tasty meals.

If you have a vehicle, you can use it to support your side hustle. But if not, you can do what I did and buy a cheap second-hand bicycle to use. And if that’s too much of an upfront cost, you can rent a bike and then pay for it each week or month using your delivery profits.

If you live in a smaller town or village, try approaching your local takeaway or Domino’s Pizza and ask if they need delivery work. Most places are always on the lookout for entrepreneurial folks like you to pick up a few hours of slinging tasty grub!

4. Flipping and selling stuff

Selling your stuff online should really be your starting point as it’s the easiest way to make some extra cash with minimum effort.

Once you’ve cleaned out your place by selling items on eBay or Facebook Marketplace, you can then work on using your skills to turn this into more of an ongoing side hustle.

The next thing to do would be to ask your friends and family if they’d like you to help sell their unwanted stuff (for which you’d take a cut). This is something I’ve done a few times and people are always grateful for it, especially if they’re in the process of doing something stressful like moving house.

After exhausting your close network, you can take this one step further by flipping items. This is done by scouring the internet and markets for cheap or free items and then re-selling them for profit.

Doing this will take some patience and a bit more research. But it’s a solid way to make flipping a fully-fledged side hustle. If you really need help at this stage, I’d recommend checking out a book like Never Go Broke: how to make money out of just about anything.

About the author George Sweeney (DipFA) George is a writer and qualified financial adviser focused on educating others in personal finance & investing.