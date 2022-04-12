Home » Investing Articles » These were the top shares UK traders were buying and selling last week!

These were the top shares UK traders were buying and selling last week!

Here are the shares that were attracting the most buying and selling interest from UK investors on the FinecoBank trading platform last week.

When you’re searching for investing inspiration, it’s always useful to see the shares that other UK investors are buying and selling.

Not to copy their moves, but the insights can tell you a lot about big-picture market movements, highlighting sectors or businesses you may have overlooked.

Top movers for UK investors buying and selling shares

To get your investment juices flowing, here’s a peek behind the curtain to see the top movers on the FinecoBank platform last week:

  1. Melrose Industries 100% Buy
  2. moneysupermarket.com  56% Buy, 44% Sell
  3. RELX 100% Buy
  4. Bluejay Mining  100% Buy
  5. Marks and Spencer Group  100% Buy
  6. Centrica  51% Buy 49%, Sell 51%
  7. EQTEC  100% Buy
  8. KEFI Gold and Copper  100% Buy
  9. Pan African Resources  100% Sell
  10. IOG  100% Buy

What we know about the shares investors were buying

If you look closely, you’ll notice some overarching patterns in the shares that investors are choosing to pump money into right now.

Buying interest has been steadily increasing for firms in sectors such as manufacturing and infrastructure, alongside energy and commodities. This includes the likes of:

  • Melrose Industries
  • Bluejay Mining
  • EQTEC
  • KEFI Gold and Copper
  • IOG

Against the current backdrop of high inflation, rising interest rates and ongoing supply squeezes, these are the sort of investments that investors are choosing to diversify and round out their portfolios.

What we know about the shares UK investors were selling last week

Here’s what we know about the shares being sold last week:

moneysupermarket.com

These shares have had a tough few years. With the price continuing in its wider decline, plenty of investors see no hope and 44% were selling their shares.

But, the remaining hopeful bunch of buyers believe there’s still opportunity for a rebound as travel returns and perhaps an eventual comeback of competitive energy tariffs.

Centrica

This is a firm that’s divided UK investors for some time now. However, the owner of British Gas has seen some solid profits lately, and the price has been on a steady uptrend.

Nevertheless, 49% of investors chose to sell shares last week, perhaps banking some short-term profit.

Pan African Resources

Following a renewed interest in gold and mining, the share price is up by over 40% in the last six months. But, this didn’t stop 100% of traders selling their shares last week.

I think this is some smart money being taken off the table, diversifying profits elsewhere after such significant growth.

Why it’s important to pick out the right shares and investments to diversify

I know that many of you may have been concentrating too much of your portfolio on tech in recent years, I certainly did!

With rock-bottom interest rates and a somewhat deflationary environment, tech and growth stocks have had a booming run.

It’s difficult to stay diversified when one sector seems to be on a never-ending upward trajectory. But, everything changes and nothing stays the same, especially in the markets!

So, try and make sure you build in some diversification so that you’re always prepared for economic shifts and changes to investing sentiment.

George Sweeney has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Melrose, Moneysupermarket.com, and RELX. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

