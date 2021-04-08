Spend it like a billionaire

Image source: Getty Images

Billionaires seems to be the new millionaires, if recent newflow is anything to go by. In February 2021, Bumble founder Whitney Wolfe Herd became the world’s youngest self-made female billionaire following its IPO. Early April saw Kim Kardashian West make headlines after reaching billionaire status, according to Forbes business magazine.

And recently, there’s been a three-way tussle for the title of the world’s richest between Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Bernard Arnault – the man at the helm of luxury group LVMH – and Elon Musk, co-founder and CEO of Tesla.

Musk made his money in a variety of ways, with most of his wealth in the form of stocks and shares in the companies he founded. Yet I can’t help but daydream what anyone would do with that amount of money, if he were to cash in and have it available at his disposal…

Leasing Options have created a game to help show us regular folk how much (or little) spending affects the super-rich – who knows, perhaps even ‘mere’ millionaires might learn a thing or two!





Whether anyone should be allowed to be a billionaire is a contentious topic, and one I’m going to let others debate. I can’t help but admire the hard work and graft, though, for many of these self-made success stories, especially Ms Wolfe Herd’s.

In the meantime, I’m going to set myself a more achievable goal, and aim to save as much of my £20,000 annual ISA allowance as possible each year. It’s ambitious, but maybe in time I could become an ISA millionaire… and that’ll do me just fine, thanks!

