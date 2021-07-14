How did robo advisors do in 2020?

Using a robo advisor is one of the easiest ways to invest. But how popular are robo advisors with investors? Let’s take a look at how robo advisors did in 2020.

What is a robo advisor?

A robo advisor is an automatic investing tool. Sign up for a robo advisor account and you’ll answer a set of questions. The answers you provide are used to evaluate your personal investing goals and your appetite for risk.

If your responses show you keen to take a short-term view, then your advisor will be more likely to allocate stocks or shares to your portfolio. Your allocation will differ depending on the provider you choose. The proposed portfolio will likely be a mix of UK-based and overseas assets.

In contrast, if your answers indicate you’re more risk-averse, you’ll be allocated more bonds. This is because bonds are less volatile in the short term and generally produce steady returns.

Your advisor may even decide to keep some of your portfolio in cash. Remember that while cash can’t be lost in the markets, you can still lose out to inflation.