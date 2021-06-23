Fineco traders have been buying CMC Markets stock

Image source: Getty Images

If you’re curious to know about the most-bought stock in recent weeks, we can reveal that CMC Markets is one stock that’s attracting a lot of interest.

Here’s why it’s been a popular choice and a look at some other stocks that have been piquing the interest of traders.

What is CMC Markets (CMCX)?

If you’ve not come across CMC Markets stock before, let me give you a quick breakdown.

It’s a financial services company based in the UK. A financial services business can cover quite a lot of areas, and these folks focus largely on trading and institutional technology solutions. This just means that the company helps large clients to trade and invest in financial instruments.

So CMC Markets helps facilitate big-money moves for larger investors. A large part of the company’s service focuses on contracts for difference (CFDs) and financial spread bets. These are areas that can be quite complex and risky.

Why is CMC Markets stock doing so well?

Research from Fineco Bank shows that on their platform, CMC Markets stock has been the biggest mover in the UK in the last week. Not only that, but 99% of the trading action was people buying shares.

The company recently announced that it would be launching a new investment platform to rival other top-rated share dealing accounts. So perhaps this fuelled the excitement that has led to lots of interest in the company.

Aside from that, the company’s share price has been increasing at a respectable rate during the past year. It’s been doing all the right things to attract investors, and profits have been growing at an exciting rate. Just remember that past performance doesn’t dictate future results and this growth may not continue.

What other stocks have people been trading?

CMC Markets is not the only business trading in significant quantities. Other stocks seeing a lot of action include:

Clover Health (CLOV)

This was the most traded company in the UK and the US, with 51% buying and 49% selling.

Retail investors played a big part in sending this healthcare company’s share price up by more than 250% from the start of the year. But because the company has joined the ranks of meme stocks, some are betting big on its downfall.

Workhorse Group (WKHS)

With a complete 50/50 split between buyers and sellers, this was the second-most traded stock on the Fineco platform.

At one stage, this was one of the most heavily shorted stocks on the Nasdaq. This has drawn a lot of retail investors in from forums like Reddit, who are attempting another short squeeze. But as we’ve seen previously, these kinds of situations can be dangerous for investors.

Greencoat UK Wind (UKW)

This green energy fund was the second highest mover in the UK this week. It’s a dividend stock that saw a huge amount of buying – with 95% of traders positive about the fund and only 5% selling shares.

As the name suggests, the company focus on investing in wind farms across the country. As for the positivity amongst investors, the company’s dividends have perhaps been looking a more attractive option due to recent inflation data.

Where can I invest in CMC Markets stock and others?

As a modern investor, you have plenty of options to choose from and different ways that you can invest.

You can easily buy shares online if you think there are companies out there worth supporting and investing in.

Just remember that all investing carries risk and you may get out less than you put in. It’s a good idea to create a long-term plan to help you stay on top of things and make the best decisions possible.

