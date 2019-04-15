Compare Share Dealing Accounts

Great for: Low-cost deals for active traders
On FinecoBank's Secure Website
FinecoBank is a new kid on the block in the UK and they’re making a splash. The service is highly competitive on share-dealing price at just £2.95 per trade and offers particularly attractive rates for investors buying shares outside of the UK. In this multi-currency account, you can also trade directly in many local currencies. Better still, there’s no platform fee. For 100 free trades over the first three months, use promo code FIN100-ML.Read full review >
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Just £2.95 per trade
- Up to 100 free trades over first 3 months (use promo code: FIN100-ML)
- Easy access to UK and non-UK shares
- No annual fee
DISCLAIMER
The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may not get back all the money you put in. All investments carry a varying degree of risk and it’s important you understand the nature of these risks.
MyWalletHero believes in building wealth through long-term investing and so we do not promote or encourage high-risk activities including day trading, CFDs, spread betting, cryptocurrencies, and forex. Read more here.
what we like
- Just £2.95 per trade
- Up to 100 free trades over first 3 months (use promo code: FIN100-ML)
- Easy access to UK and non-UK shares
- No annual fee
-
PLATFORM FEE:£0
-
Share dealing charge:£2.95
The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may not get back all the money you put in. All investments carry a varying degree of risk and it’s important you understand the nature of these risks. Remember that taxes can be complicated and the tax benefits of this, or any, product depends on your personal circumstances. Tax rules are subject to change.
Great for: simple and cheap investing.
If you want cheap and simple investing right at your fingertips, Freetrade could be the platform for you: the commission-free trading coupled with just a £2 minimum investment makes it a great app to dip your toes into the world of stock-picking.Read full review >
The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may not get back all the money you put in. All investments carry a varying degree of risk and it’s important you understand the nature of these risks.
MyWalletHero believes in building wealth through long-term investing and so we do not promote or encourage high-risk activities including day trading, CFDs, spread betting, cryptocurrencies, and forex. Read more here.
what we like
- Free trading
- Simple and straightforward account opening
- Attractive mobile app platform
-
PLATFORM FEE:£0.00
-
Share dealing charge:£0.00
The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may not get back all the money you put in. All investments carry a varying degree of risk and it’s important you understand the nature of these risks. Remember that taxes can be complicated and the tax benefits of this, or any, product depends on your personal circumstances. Tax rules are subject to change.
Great for: active traders looking for zero-commission trading on stocks.
“The world’s leading social trading platform”, global multi-asset investment platform eToro offers zero-commission trades on stocks, while there is no platform fee to pay. For those looking to trade stocks from the UK and beyond regularly, who are happy with a taxable, US$-denominated account, eToro might be a great choice.Read full review >
The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may not get back all the money you put in. All investments carry a varying degree of risk and it’s important you understand the nature of these risks.
MyWalletHero believes in building wealth through long-term investing and so we do not promote or encourage high-risk activities including day trading, CFDs, spread betting, cryptocurrencies, and forex. Read more here.
Zero-commission means that no broker fee will be charged when opening or closing the position and does not apply to short or leveraged positions. Other fees apply. Your capital is at risk. For more information, visit https://www.etoro.com/trading/fees/
what we like
- Zero-commission trading on stocks
- Access to a wide selection of UK and international stocks and ETFs
- No platform fee
-
PLATFORM FEE:£0.00
-
Share dealing charge:£0.00
The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may not get back all the money you put in. All investments carry a varying degree of risk and it’s important you understand the nature of these risks. Remember that taxes can be complicated and the tax benefits of this, or any, product depends on your personal circumstances. Tax rules are subject to change.
Great for: UK investors who want to trade a vast number of US stocks and ETFs
Stake has stepped into the UK market with features rivalling other share-dealing accounts. Direct investments in over 4,000 US stocks and ETFs on commission-free trading and no FX on trades. If you are in the UK and have always felt that there is no platform to help you buy particular American investments, it is worth looking at the Stake app.Read full review >
The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may not get back all the money you put in. All investments carry a varying degree of risk and it’s important you understand the nature of these risks.
MyWalletHero believes in building wealth through long-term investing and so we do not promote or encourage high-risk activities including day trading, CFDs, spread betting, cryptocurrencies, and forex. Read more here.
what we like
- Commission-free trading and no FX on trades
- Direct investments in over 4,000 US stocks and ETFs
- No inactivity fee
-
PLATFORM FEE:£0.00
-
Share dealing charge:£0.00
The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may not get back all the money you put in. All investments carry a varying degree of risk and it’s important you understand the nature of these risks. Remember that taxes can be complicated and the tax benefits of this, or any, product depends on your personal circumstances. Tax rules are subject to change.
Great for: Simple, straightforward share dealing
AJ Bell Youinvest is about as simple as an investment platform can be – and investors seem to like it. Launched in 2000, its wealth platform now has 225,000 customers and more than £50bn worth of assets under administration. The site’s easy-on-the-eye design, attractive charging structure and lack of inactivity fees all deserve your attention. This is a top mainstream offering but with plenty to offer active, experienced stock traders as well.Read full review >
The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may not get back all the money you put in. All investments carry a varying degree of risk and it’s important you understand the nature of these risks.
MyWalletHero believes in building wealth through long-term investing and so we do not promote or encourage high-risk activities including day trading, CFDs, spread betting, cryptocurrencies, and forex. Read more here.
what we like
- Competitive dealing fees of £9.95 per share deal
- Lower dealing fee (£4.95) for those trading more than 10 times/month
- Clean, easy-to-use platform
* Based on custody charges for shares. Share custody charges max out at £7.50 per quarter.
-
PLATFORM FEE:£2.50*
-
Share dealing charge:£9.95
The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may not get back all the money you put in. All investments carry a varying degree of risk and it’s important you understand the nature of these risks. Remember that taxes can be complicated and the tax benefits of this, or any, product depends on your personal circumstances. Tax rules are subject to change.