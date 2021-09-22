I’m drawing up a stock market crash buy list. Here are some names on it

Volatility has returned to the world’s stock markets this month with major indexes, such as the FTSE 100 and the S&P 500, falling. I wouldn’t be surprised to see share prices head lower in the near term.

There’s a lot of uncertainty right now. New variants of Covid-19, the property meltdown in China, and a huge spike in inflation are just some of the issues currently worrying investors.

But when markets are volatile, as they are now, I don’t panic. Instead, I draw up what I call a ‘stock market crash buy list’. This itemises stocks I want to buy during the turbulence, along with prices I’d be prepared to pay for my target stocks. This list can help me take advantage of opportunities when they arise.

This week, I’ve been working on my list, so here’s a look at some stocks I’d like to buy if this volatility persists.

Big Tech

Let’s start with Big Tech, as this is the area I’m building my portfolio around. Here there are two stocks I’d love to buy more of – Microsoft and Alphabet (Google). These are both massive companies, but I expect them to get much bigger in the years ahead due to their dominance in the high-growth industries such as cloud computing and artificial intelligence (AI).

More tech

Sticking with technology, there are a number of slightly smaller (but still huge) companies I’d like to buy for my portfolio. One is Adobe. It’s a leading provider of creative software that looks well-placed to benefit from the digital content boom. Another is Intuit, which is one of the world’s leading providers of accounting software. Both of these stocks are quite expensive right now, so I’d love a pullback.

Nvidia, which looks set to play a major role in the AI revolution, and Visa, which is benefitting from the shift away from cash, are two more stocks worth mentioning here. I’ve bought these two recently, but I’d love to add more at lower prices.

Healthcare

Moving away from technology, healthcare is another sector I’m bullish on. My portfolio is a little bit underweight here, so I’d like to boost my exposure.

Two stocks I have my eye on are Stryker and Intuitive Surgical. The former is a leading medical device company while the latter offers robotic surgery solutions. Both are high-quality companies.

I’ve also got my eye on pet health as this industry’s booming. I’d like to buy pet vaccine specialist Zoetis for my portfolio. Meanwhile, I’d like to add more shares in pet diagnostics company Idexx.

UK small-caps

Finally, there are a few UK small-caps I’d like to buy more if prices are attractive. GB Group is one example. It’s a leading provider of identity management solutions. FinTech company Alpha FX is another company I’d consider adding to on a pullback. It’s growing at a phenomenal rate right now.

It’s worth pointing out that each stock I’ve mentioned has its own risks. For example, there’s foreign exchange (FX) risk with the US stocks I’ve mentioned. There’s also no guarantee they’ll perform well over the long term.

They suit my investment style however. I’m happy to take on the risks in the pursuit of long-term gains.