Why I think Evergrande shares caused a FTSE 100 drop yesterday

The company owns 1,300 building developments across China. But it is also involved in electric cars, food and drink manufacturing, and wealth management. It owns Guangzhou FC, one of China’s most famous football teams. So its collapse would hit multiple sectors of the Chinese economy.

And many customers put down deposits for their properties before construction had even started. But it seems likely these people will lose their money. The same goes for the hundreds of companies that rely on Evergrande for business. Material suppliers, architects, and designers could all be forced into bankruptcy.

But the most catastrophic potential effect is that Evergrande’s collapse could set off a global stock market crash. The company owes money to around 300 financial institutions, who up until recently could be confident the money would be repaid. But if Evergrande collapses, Chinese banks will be unable to lend out enough money to maintain liquidity in the Chinese economy. And companies who unexpectedly lose their credit lines will be at risk of contraction or collapse. For me, there’s echoes of the credit crunch of 2008.

The bottom line