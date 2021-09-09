Morrisons’ share price stays flat despite 37% fall in profit
The Morrisons (LSE: MRW) share price barely moved this morning, despite the company revealing a big fall in profit in its interim numbers.
Falling profit
Total revenue (including fuel) for the six months to 1 August rose 3.7% to just over £9bn. But like-for-like sales (excluding fuel and VAT) were down 0.3%. This was in sharp contrast to the 8.7% increase reported in the same period last year.
Online like-for-like sales jumped 48% and are now up over 237.1% compared to two years ago, helped by the company’s relationship with Amazon. A total of 328 stores are also now working with Deliveroo to provide grocery home delivery.
However, profit before tax and exceptionals tumbled 37.1% to £105m. This was due to £41m of pandemic-related costs and £80m in lost profit in sales from cafes, fuel and food-to-go. On a statutory basis, pre-tax profit fell 43.4% to £82m.
Looking ahead
Morrisons made no change to its guidance. The UK supermarket expects profit before tax and exceptional items to be above the £431m recorded for 2020/21. However, this is dependent on a reduction in Covid-19 costs, lower lost profit and the company’s ability to manage cost increases relating to its supply chain.
Further ahead, the company expects “material benefits” in 2022/23 as a result of Covid-19 costs not being repeated and the “full recovery of lost profit”.
No dividend
Morrisons also confirmed it would be recommending Clayton, Dubilier & Rice’s offer of 285p per share to shareholders. The latter will be required to approve this offer at the company’s General Meeting in mid-October. This is likely to be the reason for the static share price today.
As a result of the expected takeover, the £7bn cap confirmed that it would not be paying an interim dividend to shareholders.
5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50
Markets around the world are reeling from the coronavirus pandemic…
And with so many great companies trading at what look to be ‘discount-bin’ prices, now could be the time for savvy investors to snap up some potential bargains.
But whether you’re a newbie investor or a seasoned pro, deciding which stocks to add to your shopping list can be daunting prospect during such unprecedented times.
Fortunately, The Motley Fool is here to help: our UK Chief Investment Officer and his analyst team have short-listed five companies that they believe STILL boast significant long-term growth prospects despite the global lock-down…
You see, here at The Motley Fool we don’t believe “over-trading” is the right path to financial freedom in retirement; instead, we advocate buying and holding (for AT LEAST three to five years) 15 or more quality companies, with shareholder-focused management teams at the helm.
That’s why we’re sharing the names of all five of these companies in a special investing report that you can download today for FREE. If you’re 50 or over, we believe these stocks could be a great fit for any well-diversified portfolio, and that you can consider building a position in all five right away.
Click here to claim your free copy of this special investing report now!
John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. The Motley Fool UK owns shares of and has recommended Amazon. Paul Summers has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Morrisons and has recommended the following options: long January 2022 $1,920 calls on Amazon and short January 2022 $1,940 calls on Amazon. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.