The Motley Fool

What happened in the stock market today

Jonathan Smith | Wednesday, 8th September, 2021

Image source: Getty Images

The FTSE 100 finished lower by 0.6% on Wednesday, with the stock market struggling to make gains due to negative sentiment and news of potentially higher tax rates. After falling heavily on open, the index was down over 1% by mid-morning. However, it did manage to rally back over the course of the rest of the day, before falling again as we headed towards the end of the day. 

The winners and losers

The main losers that dragged the stock market down today were homebuilders and property-related stocks. Taylor Wimpey, Persimmon, Barratt Developments, and Land Securities were all down over 2%.

5G is here – and shares of this ‘sleeping giant’ could be a great way for you to potentially profit!

According to one leading industry firm, the 5G boom could create a global industry worth US$12.3 TRILLION out of thin air…

And if you click here we’ll show you something that could be key to unlocking 5G’s full potential...

This likely linked back to the overall sentiment of caution around the economic recovery here in the UK. The property market has performed exceptionally well over the past year. But with stamp duty holidays now over and recent economic data not as positive as some expected, the housing sector could come under pressure.

The main gainers in the stock market today were from a mix of areas. The top performer was B&M European Value Retail, with shares rallying almost 7%. This came after a positive trading update was released. In it, the company noted that “gross margins have been stronger than originally anticipated”. As a result, it has hiked its profit guidance for the rest of the year.

The second top gainer was Smiths Group. It saw its share price rise almost 3% thanks to confirmation of selling off a division to ICU Medical for $2.4bn. The medical division that it was looking to sell had others bids. Ultimately, this one that was chosen was clearly taken in a positive light by investors.

Negative sentiment weighing on the stock market

The overall index did finish in the red. One reason for the downbeat mood was the news that National Insurance contributions are set to rise. The money raised is expected to be able to give the NHS £36bn over a three-year period. 

There is also going to be an increase of 1.25% on the rate of dividend tax. Aside from the tax-free allowance (currently at £2,000 a year), this bump up in tax will impact investors across the board.

Regardless of political affiliation, higher taxes are usually taken as a negative by financial markets as it signals a tightening of fiscal policy. In a similar way, tightening monetary policy (such as higher interest rates) is also a negative for the stock market.

Added to this was concern about the economic recovery from Covid-19. This weighed not only on the stock market in the UK, but also around the world. For example, the German DAX closed down 1.3% and currently the US NASDAQ is down 0.8%.

Overall, today was a negative day for the stock market, but there were still some good stories to find within the FTSE 100 index.

FREE REPORT: Why this £5 stock could be set to surge

Are you on the lookout for UK growth stocks?

If so, get this FREE no-strings report now.

While it’s available: you'll discover what we think is a top growth stock for the decade ahead.

And the performance of this company really is stunning.

In 2019, it returned £150million to shareholders through buybacks and dividends.

We believe its financial position is about as solid as anything we’ve seen.

  • Since 2016, annual revenues increased 31%
  • In March 2020, one of its senior directors LOADED UP on 25,000 shares – a position worth £90,259
  • Operating cash flow is up 47%. (Even its operating margins are rising every year!)

Quite simply, we believe it’s a fantastic Foolish growth pick.

What’s more, it deserves your attention today.

So please don’t wait another moment.

Get the full details on this £5 stock now – while your report is free.

jonathansmith1 has no position in any share mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended B&M European Value and British Land Co. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Our 6 'Best Buys Now' Shares

Renowned stock-picker Mark Rogers and his analyst team at The Motley Fool UK have named 6 shares that they believe UK investors should consider buying NOW.

So if you’re looking for more stock ideas to try and best position your portfolio today, then it might be a good day for you. Because we're offering a full 33% off your first year of membership to our flagship share-tipping service, backed by our 'no quibbles' 30-day subscription fee refund guarantee.

Simply click below to discover how you can take advantage of this.

See all posts by Jonathan Smith