Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » I asked ChatGPT if I should buy Aviva, Diageo or BAE Systems stock and it said…

I asked ChatGPT if I should buy Aviva, Diageo or BAE Systems stock and it said…

Aviva, Diageo and BAE Systems shares are popular FTSE 100 picks. But which of the three does ChatGPT like the look of the most?

Posted by
John Fieldsend
John Fieldsend is a global investor and equity analyst, managing his private portfolio since 2015 and writing for The Motley Fool since 2022. Based in Yorkshire, he aims to combine his mathematical background with a qualitative approach to identifying value in the markets and selecting stocks with huge potential. One important quote for investors to take heed of, in his opinion, comes by way of billionaire investor Peter Lynch: "If you're right six times out of ten, you're terrific in this business."
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

A rear view of a female in a bright yellow coat walking along the historic street known as The Shambles in York, UK which is a popular tourist destination in this Yorkshire city.

Image source: Getty Images

In the month of March 2026, the three most popular FTSE 100 stocks on The motley Fool UK were Aviva (LSE: AV), Diageo (LSE: DGE) and BAE Systems (LSE: BA.). The metric I’m using for ‘popular’ here is sessions, that is, the number of times an article has been opened. So essentially, folks are clicking on this site to read about these three more than any other Footsie stocks.

I was curious to see which of the three ChatGPT liked the look of – and whether I agreed or disagreed with its choice. Here are the results.

Question: “Which stock should I buy: Aviva, Diageo or BAE Systems?”

Before taking a look at the answer, I should mention that using ChatGPT is more for fun than anything else. It’s not a financial advisor and shouldn’t be relied on as one. Also, I’ve had to make the somewhat time-consuming task of checking all the details in the following table so there aren’t any hallucinations as it can come up with some howlers.

With that out of the way, let’s take a look!

🛡️ BAE Systems — Best for growth

+ momentum		🥃 Diageo — Turnaround / value play🏦 Aviva — Income / steady dividend
Strong earnings: profit up ~12% and

record order backlog (£83bn)		Facing weak demand and guidance

cuts, especially in the US		Insurance = typically stable

cash flow + dividends
Benefiting from a global surge in

defence spending (Ukraine, NATO

budgets, etc)		Dividend cut + falling sales →

investor confidence hit		Less exciting growth than

defence
Analysts broadly rate it a “moderate

buy” with upside targets in the £20+

range		Some see it as undervalued after

a big drop		Benefits from higher interest

rates (improves returns on investments)
Shares already up strongly in 2026

and near highs

What’s its number one pick? BAE Systems – ChatGPT reckons it’s the best overall package.

The stocks

For my money, I can see why there’s so much attention on Diageo these days. It’s a great company with great brands and the share price is down 67%. If there’s a stock that’s going to have people say ‘of course that was a time to buy the dip‘ in a few years’ time then this very well could be it.

The other side of the coin is that we are very much in uncharted territory when it comes to changing consumer habits. Maybe people are going to turn off alcohol the same way they did for cigarettes. That’s the fear, anyway.

The reasons Aviva is a popular stock nowadays is almost the opposite. The share price has been on a terrific run – shareholders could have tripled a stake since 2020. It’s also paying some of the highest dividends on the FTSE 100. What’s not to love?

Valuation might be one drawback. The price-to-earnings ratio of 24 is high for the sector. Folks don’t tend to look towards insurers for stocks with high expectations of growth for the future.

Worth it?

As for the last choice, BAE Systems has been a popular stock on this website for years, and I’m not surprised. Defence manufacturing is one area where Britain is still world-class, and the huge shifts in government spending have given the firm a record order backlog that has just increased past the £80bn mark.

It’s been a strange period for geopolitics, in fairness. If a more peaceful few years are coming (as I’m sure we’re all hoping for) then this could impact the stock negatively. And it must be said, that’s an ethical reason some may wish to steer clear too.

As for my own choice, I actually own all three already. And in the case of BAE Systems, the stock has grown to a large enough part of my portfolio that I’m not thinking about buying more to become overexposed. To a new investor though? I think it’s worth considering.

John Fieldsend has positions in Aviva Plc, BAE Systems, and Diageo Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended BAE Systems and Diageo Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in easyJet shares at the start of 2026 is now worth…

| Paul Summers

Anyone buying easyJet shares will have endured a rough ride since January. Paul Summers wonders whether things could get even…

Read more »

Close-up of a woman holding modern polymer ten, twenty and fifty pound notes.
Investing Articles

5 years ago, £5,000 bought 2,645 Barclays shares. But how many would it buy now?

| James Beard

Despite delivering an impressive return since April 2021, Barclays' shares have lagged the FTSE 100's other banks. James Beard considers…

Read more »

Side of boat fuelled by gas to liquids, advertising Shell GTL Fuel
Investing Articles

5 years ago, £5,000 bought 354 Shell shares. But how many would it buy now?

| James Beard

When it comes to Shell’s numbers, most of them are impressive. And it’s no different when looking at the recent…

Read more »

Tesla car at super charger station
Investing Articles

SpaceX’s IPO threatens to leave the Tesla share price on the forecourt

| Mark Hartley

As Elon Musk starts fuelling the engines for a SpaceX IPO, could the Tesla share price get left in the…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
US Stock

A once-in-a-decade chance to buy software stocks?

| Stephen Wright

Michael Burry thinks now is the time to think about buying falling tech stocks. But it might depend on which…

Read more »

Young mixed-race couple sat on the beach looking out over the sea
Investing Articles

Here’s how a £20k ISA could generate a £1,000 weekly second income

| Royston Wild

Drip-feeding money into a Stocks and Shares ISA can put you on track to a four-figure second income. Royston Wild…

Read more »

A senior Hispanic couple kayaking
Investing Articles

Here’s how you could create a large ISA passive income and retire early

| Royston Wild

Fancy retiring years before the State Pension age? Who doesn't? Royston Wild explains how to target passive income in a…

Read more »

A handsome mature bald bearded black man in a sunglasses and a fashionable blue or teal costume with a tie is standing in front of a wall made of striped wooden timbers and fastening a suit button
Investing Articles

Trading at 3.5x net income, I think Jet2 could lead the next stock market recovery

| Dr. James Fox

The stock market recovery is on... well, not so much in the UK. Dr James Fox explains why Jet2 could…

Read more »