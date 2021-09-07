The Motley Fool

How I’m using dividends to generate a monthly passive income

Zaven Boyrazian | Tuesday, 7th September, 2021

Image source: Getty Images.

The mission to gain a source of passive income is shared by most individuals. And while there are plenty of ways to go about it, buying dividend stocks, in my opinion, is one of the best methods.

Historically, bonds have been seen as the go-to instrument for passive income investors. However, with interest rates slashed to nearly zero for over a decade, non-junk-rated bonds have struggled to provide returns greater than inflation.

5G is here – and shares of this ‘sleeping giant’ could be a great way for you to potentially profit!

According to one leading industry firm, the 5G boom could create a global industry worth US$12.3 TRILLION out of thin air…

And if you click here we’ll show you something that could be key to unlocking 5G’s full potential...

However, today several FTSE 100 stocks are offering yields of over 10%. With that in mind, I think dividends look like a far more attractive and lucrative option to generate a passive income.

Passive income through dividends

As a quick reminder, paying dividends is the act of returning capital to shareholders when a business doesn’t have any better use for it. Typically, larger, more mature firms choose to do this. By contrast, younger companies tend to retain the capital and reinvest it in their future growth.

This means that every couple of months, I can receive money in my bank account without having to lift a finger. And as long as I keep holding the shares, the money will keep coming in. What’s more, if I choose to automatically reinvest any dividends received, the next dividend cheque gets that much bigger, unlocking the power of compounding.

That certainly sounds fantastic. However, it’s far from risk-free.

Generating passive income using dividends

The risks of dividend investment strategies

As dividends usually come from mature, established businesses, a common misconception is that these stocks are low-risk. But remember, the capital used for payouts is taken from profits. That means, if profits start falling, dividends are more than likely to suffer as well, potentially jeopardising any passive income. Disruptive events can cause a problem too. In fact, this is precisely what happened in March 2020 at the start of the pandemic. Even the most mature companies were disrupted. And approximately £30bn worth of dividends was cut or outright cancelled in the UK alone, plus there were losses caused by falling share prices.

A good chunk of the healthier businesses have since recovered and reinstated their dividends. But many remain in a troubled state. For example, Carnival is one of the leading firms within the travel industry. It’s historically offered sizable dividends that evaporated last year as it came to the brink of bankruptcy.

The bottom line

2020 serves as an excellent example of what could go wrong. This is why most personal finance advisors say not to invest money that’s needed within the next five years, even in ‘low-risk’ dividend stocks. 

While I certainly agree with this advice, 2020 was an exceptional year. And I still believe the passive income-generating potential of dividend stocks is worth the risks. Provided, of course, that the underlying business is fundamentally sound. And it needs competitive advantages that will enable it to sustain a high dividend yield for many years to come.

And one company that meets that description perfectly is...

One FTSE “Snowball Stock” With Runaway Revenues

Looking for new share ideas?

Grab this FREE report now.

Inside, you discover one FTSE company with a runaway snowball of profits.

From 2015-2019…

  • Revenues increased 38.6%.
  • Its net income went up 19.7 times!
  • Since 2012, revenues from regular users have almost DOUBLED

The opportunity here really is astounding.

In fact, one of its own board members recently snapped up 25,000 shares using their own money...

So why sit on the side lines a minute longer?

You could have the full details on this company right now.

Grab your free report – while it’s online.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Our 6 'Best Buys Now' Shares

Renowned stock-picker Mark Rogers and his analyst team at The Motley Fool UK have named 6 shares that they believe UK investors should consider buying NOW.

So if you’re looking for more stock ideas to try and best position your portfolio today, then it might be a good day for you. Because we're offering a full 33% off your first year of membership to our flagship share-tipping service, backed by our 'no quibbles' 30-day subscription fee refund guarantee.

Simply click below to discover how you can take advantage of this.

See all posts by Zaven Boyrazian