Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » Cheap as chips! Check out these 5 profitable UK penny stocks trading at bargain prices

Cheap as chips! Check out these 5 profitable UK penny stocks trading at bargain prices

Underwhelmed by recent FTSE 100 performance, Mark Hartley looks to the many undervalued but profitable penny stocks on the UK market.

Posted by
Mark Hartley
Mark is an IT professional with a background in financial technology. He developed an interest in stocks and investments while working as a systems analyst for one of the largest interdealer brokers in London. He is enthusiastic about emerging industries like fintech, biotech, AI, and renewable energy. "There is more honor in accumulating little by little than in reaching for the sky and ending up flat on your face" - Vatnsdæla Saga, c.7
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

British bank notes and coins

Image source: Getty Images

With growth stalling on the FTSE 100, I’m looking to penny stocks to find opportunties. These micro-cap shares may be riskier than their larger counterparts but can deliver exceptional returns – if the right ones are picked.

The trick is assessing these companies’ earnings potential and how they compare to today’s performances.

Here are five promising UK penny stocks that seem to be trading below fair value, based on future earnings estimates.

Share nameReturn on equity (ROE)Forward P/E
Arrow Exploration12.7%6.9
Distribution Finance Capital12.4%8.2
Topps Tiles89.9%8.6
SDI Group9.3%10.8
hVIVO (LSE:HVO)12.9%11.7 

Now, let’s zoom in on hVIVO, because it’s one of the more exciting names in this space.

What hVIVO actually does

hVIVO’s a small UK company that runs clinical trials and lab tests, helping big drug companies test new medicines. Think of it as the ‘science lab for hire’ that big pharma calls when they need careful, controlled human trials completed quickly and safely.

Because demand for drug development and testing has stayed strong, it’s won more contracts and grown its business. It works with large biopharma clients and has built a decent order book. That gives it some visibility on future revenue – but does it equate to share price growth?

Recent growth and results

Financially, the company’s been doing well. In 2024, revenue climbed 11.9% to roughly £62.7m, and EBITDA jumped 26.7% to £12.92m.

Recent H1 2025 results were less impressive but the company reiterated high-single-digit revenue growth in 2026. This will be supported by acquisitions and a strong pipeline of both signed and potential contracts.

ROE, at 13% doesn’t scream huge profits but tells us the business is generating sufficient returns for shareholders. But the standout metric that caught my eye is the share price.

Over the last three months, it’s up more than 60%, which shows how quickly sentiment can change when a small company delivers good news. So can it grow further? Let’s check the valuation.

Valuation, dividends and balance sheet

Despite the recent jump, the valuation still looks quite sensible for a growth stock. With the price just 11.7 times forward earnings, there’s still lots of room for growth if the market sees potential here.

It also pays a small dividend, which is rare for penny stocks. Recent figures show a yield of around 2.4%, calculated from a regular dividend of 0.2p per share. In the past it’s even paid a special dividend when cash built up.

Importantly, the company is effectively debt‑free and sits on a decent cash pile, which gives it more flexibility to ride out any bumps and invest in growth.

Minimising risks

Penny stocks are always risky, and hVIVO’s no exception. Earnings can swing around if big contracts are delayed or cancelled, or if regulators change the rules around drug testing.

If funding for smaller biotech clients dries up, there could be fewer trials to run, impacting profits. On top of that, after a rapid price rise in a short time, the stock could be volatile – sharp dips are just as possible as further gains.

For invetsors building a small UK penny stock basket in their ISA, a company like hVIVO could be a sensible candidate to consider. But, as always, as part of a diversified mix — and with the expectation of some volatility.

Mark Hartley has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Sdi Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Around £16 now, here’s why Greggs shares ‘should’ be trading just over £25

| Simon Watkins

Greggs shares are trading at a serious discount to where they ‘should’ be, based on record sales, iconic branding and…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

This FTSE 250 turnaround story is now delivering a standout 7.3% dividend yield!

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 250 income play has held its payout steady for years and is now showing early signs of renewed…

Read more »

Two white male workmen working on site at an oil rig
Investing Articles

BP shares surge on energy prices, yet still look cheap. What’s the market missing?

| Simon Watkins

Despite a recent energy-price-led spike, BP shares look deeply undervalued just as cash flows strengthen and dividends climb. So, is…

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

A superb 7.7% forecast yield! Time for me to buy more of this FTSE passive income superstar?

| Simon Watkins

My passive income portfolio is geared to maximising my dividend income with little effort from me, so should I buy…

Read more »

British coins and bank notes scattered on a surface
Investing For Beginners

These 2 UK stocks just got insanely cheap

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith reviews a couple of UK stocks that have experienced double-digit percentage falls within the past month. He thinks…

Read more »

UK supporters with flag
Investing Articles

With global markets in meltdown, which UK shares are investors buying?

| James Beard

With events in the Middle East causing stock market chaos, here are the UK shares being bought by users of…

Read more »

Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.
Investing Articles

This growth stock just rocketed 43% in my ISA! What the heck is going on?

| Ben McPoland

Despite surging 43% yesterday, this growth stock remains 65% lower than it was just five months ago. Is it worth…

Read more »

British pound data
Investing Articles

A stock market crash may be coming! 3 tips for ISA holders

| James Beard

Investors have enjoyed tremendous gains in recent years. But with another stock market crash likely, what can be done to…

Read more »