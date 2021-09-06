3 ways I’m trying to increase my income from top dividend stocks
Last year, Royal Dutch Shell announced that it was cutting its dividend for the first time since the Second World War. I didn’t own the stock at the time. However, it woke me up to the fact that getting income from top dividend stocks isn’t a given. There are plenty of issues that could cause my dividend income to fall. To counter this, here’s how I’m trying to not only maintain my dividends but also increase them going forward.
Good cash generation
The first way I’m trying to do this is by targeting top dividend stocks that have increasing free cash flow or good cash generation. The more free cash that the company can generate, the more is left to be paid out to shareholders.
Various things impact the cash flow and generation. The economic climate is one of them. Over the past year or so, business has been tough. This has meant some companies have turned to issuing debt in order to have enough money to see them through the difficult period. This isn’t good for me as a dividend investor, as the funds will be focused on the business, not the dividends.
Another point is the sector. Insurance and other financial services are known to have very good cash generation rates. So this is one area that I’d look to for future top dividend stocks. The higher free cash flow, likely the higher income that will be paid out to income investors at the end of the financial year.
High payout ratio
A second way I can try and increase my income is by buying stocks that have a high payout ratio. The payout ratio is the proportion of earnings that are paid as dividends versus being retained in the business. Some firms state the specific percentage, others leave it more flexible. Either way, I can work out this ratio myself.
The benefit of a high payout ratio is that if I’m happy with the current yield, then I could see my income increase in the future. For example, let’s say a stock yields 5% with a 50% payout ratio on profits of £1m. If the company has a strong 2022 and makes profits of £2m, the 50% payout ratio means my dividend has doubled in size!
One risk here is that the payout ratio can work against me. If profits fall, then logically my dividend is also going to fall.
High-yielding dividend stocks
A final way I can try and boost my income is by looking for top dividend stocks with a higher yield than I’m currently receiving. If my portfolio is averaging 5%, I can look to sell some low-yielders. From here, I’d buy new stocks that yield in excess of 5%.
A higher dividend yield will translate into more money being received. For example, having £1,000 in a stock yielding 5% gets me £50 a year. Increasing this to 6% generates an extra £10.
Even with a higher dividend yield, I do need to watch out. The yield can still change after I have bought the stock. This would happen if the company decides to cut future dividends. But overall, by tweaking and looking at different financial ratios and figures, I should be able to find top dividend stocks to see me forward.
Inflation Is Coming: 3 Shares To Try And Hedge Against Rising Prices
Make no mistake… inflation is coming.
Some people are running scared, but there’s one thing we believe we should avoid doing at all costs when inflation hits… and that’s doing nothing.
Money that just sits in the bank can often lose value each and every year. But to savvy savers and investors, where to consider putting their money is the million-dollar question.
That’s why we’ve put together a brand-new special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation…
…because no matter what the economy is doing, a savvy investor will want their money working for them, inflation or not!
Best of all, we’re giving this report away completely FREE today!
Simply click here, enter your email address, and we’ll send it to you right away.
jonathansmith1 and The Motley Fool UK have no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.