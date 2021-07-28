The Motley Fool

2 investment trusts to buy for income

Rupert Hargreaves | Wednesday, 28th July, 2021 | More on:

Image source: Getty Images.

I’ve been buying investment trusts for my portfolio recently. I think these can be a great way to invest in the stock market, thanks to the diversification offered. 

Investment trusts usually own portfolios of stocks managed by professional investment managers. Not only does this approach provide diversification, but it’s also a good approach for income investors. 

5G is here – and shares of this ‘sleeping giant’ could be a great way for you to potentially profit!

According to one leading industry firm, the 5G boom could create a global industry worth US$12.3 TRILLION out of thin air…

And if you click here we’ll show you something that could be key to unlocking 5G’s full potential...

Trusts have to distribute most of their income to investors with dividends every year. However, they can hold back 25%. Managers can then use this reserve to cover distributions if the income from their investment portfolio falls.

This was particularly useful last year. As companies across the market slashed their payouts, investment trusts dug into reserves to maintain dividends. 

Considering these qualities, there are two income trusts I’d buy for my portfolio today. 

Investment trusts for income

The first company on my list is the Schroder Income Growth Fund (LSE: SCF). With a dividend yield of 4.1%, at the time of writing, the trust offers a market-beating level of income. 

It seeks to invest in companies that can provide a steady stream of income as well as capital growth. The largest holding in its portfolio is pharmaceutical group AstraZeneca. As well as a selection of blue-chips, managers have also acquired several mid-cap stocks including Pets At Home. There are also income and growth stocks such as Burberry.

This approach could be risky because it involves trying to pick growth stocks. Growth stocks are likely to be more volatile than income investments. Therefore, Schroders’ offering may not be suitable for all investors. 

Still, I like the combination of income and the potential for capital growth offered by the trust. That’s why I’d buy the shares for my portfolio today as an income and growth investment. 

International investing

As well as the Schroder, I’d also buy Troy Income & Growth (LSE: TIGT). Some investors might think that just because both of these investment trusts have the words income and growth in the title, they follow the same strategy. That’s not the case. There’s some overlap in the portfolios, but not much. 

The biggest difference is the fact that nearly a fifth of Troy’s portfolio is allocated to US securities. This gives the trust a level of diversification. It also has less exposure to resource stocks, which some investors may be more comfortable with. The Schroder fund’s second-largest holding is Rio Tinto. Troy’s is Unilever

That said, some investors may not be comfortable with a trust investing overseas. It also targets growth companies over income investments, so dividend yield is lower than the trust above. Troy’s offering currently supports a dividend yield of 3.6%. 

Despite these risks, I’d buy Troy alongside Schroder in my portfolio for a blend of international and domestic growth as well as income from these two investment trusts.

Our 5 Top Shares for the New “Green Industrial Revolution"

It was released in November 2020, and make no mistake:

It’s happening.

The UK Government’s 10-point plan for a new “Green Industrial Revolution.”

PriceWaterhouse Coopers believes this trend will cost £400billion…

…That’s just here in Britain over the next 10 years.

Worldwide, the Green Industrial Revolution could be worth TRILLIONS.

It’s why I’m urging all investors to read this special presentation carefully, and learn how you can uncover the 5 companies that we believe are poised to profit from this gargantuan trend ahead!

Access this special "Green Industrial Revolution" presentation now

Rupert Hargreaves owns shares of Unilever. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Burberry and Unilever. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Our 6 'Best Buys Now' Shares

Renowned stock-picker Mark Rogers and his analyst team at The Motley Fool UK have named 6 shares that they believe UK investors should consider buying NOW.

So if you’re looking for more stock ideas to try and best position your portfolio today, then it might be a good day for you. Because we're offering a full 33% off your first year of membership to our flagship share-tipping service, backed by our 'no quibbles' 30-day subscription fee refund guarantee.

Simply click below to discover how you can take advantage of this.

See all posts by Rupert Hargreaves