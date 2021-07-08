The Motley Fool

Here’s where I’d invest £10,000 right now

Rupert Hargreaves | Thursday, 8th July, 2021

Image source: Getty Images

If I had to invest £10,000 right now, I would pick a portfolio of UK shares. This approach may not be suitable for all investors because it requires quite a bit of work. I need to be sure that each business I am going to buy for my portfolio meets my investment goals and valuation requirements. 

I would choose this approach over other strategies, such as investing in funds, because I believe I can build more significant exposure to key market themes. 

5G is here – and shares of this ‘sleeping giant’ could be a great way for you to potentially profit!

According to one leading industry firm, the 5G boom could create a global industry worth US$12.3 TRILLION out of thin air…

And if you click here we’ll show you something that could be key to unlocking 5G’s full potential...

Invest in the rich 

For example, over the past 16 months, figures show the wealth of the world’s 1% has grown at an extraordinary rate. One way to invest in this is to own luxury retailers. 

There are two companies I would buy to play this theme. The first is the luxury watch retailer, Watches of Switzerland and the second is fashion house Burberry

These two companies target different segments of the luxury market, watches and clothing. Burberry is a bit more of a specialist luxury retailer because the group produces its own label. This means profit margins are higher but there are more risks. If one of the firm’s new seasonal collections or bag launches fails to appeal to customers, profits could take a hit.

Meanwhile, Watches of Switzerland does not produce its own products. As such, its profit margins are lower. However, its wide range of branded products may appeal more to customers and provide the group with some level of diversification. 

Tech sector growth 

Alongside these two luxury goods plays, I would also invest in technology stocks Softcat and Computacenter. The technology sector is experiencing rapid growth and I think this trend will only continue.

These two companies help their clients develop and install IT systems. This means they are not as profitable as the software providers, which is a risk, but they offer a more diversified option. Software packages can fall out of favour. Technology won’t. That said, this sector is competitive, so these companies will need to stay alert to beat the competition. 

The final two companies I would buy for my £10,000 portfolio are property stocks. The property market in the UK is booming, and experts do not believe this is going to change any time soon. Constrained supply and rising demand will only push up prices, analysts believe. 

Property market 

To that end, I would invest in Berkeley and Taylor Wimpey. The former is a London-focused developer with an average selling price that’s around 2.5 times higher than that of Taylor. 

I think these two stocks will give me exposure to the property market, as well as diversification across different segments of the market. 

Unfortunately, their growth could slow if interest rates increase. This may damage demand for mortgages and put consumers off new purchases. 

I think all of the six stocks above would give me exposure to some of the market’s key themes, as well as diversification in my £10k portfolio. 

Our 5 Top Shares for the New “Green Industrial Revolution"

It was released in November 2020, and make no mistake:

It’s happening.

The UK Government’s 10-point plan for a new “Green Industrial Revolution.”

PriceWaterhouse Coopers believes this trend will cost £400billion…

…That’s just here in Britain over the next 10 years.

Worldwide, the Green Industrial Revolution could be worth TRILLIONS.

It’s why I’m urging all investors to read this special presentation carefully, and learn how you can uncover the 5 companies that we believe are poised to profit from this gargantuan trend ahead!

Access this special "Green Industrial Revolution" presentation now

Rupert Hargreaves has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Burberry and Softcat. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Our 6 'Best Buys Now' Shares

Renowned stock-picker Mark Rogers and his analyst team at The Motley Fool UK have named 6 shares that they believe UK investors should consider buying NOW.

So if you’re looking for more stock ideas to try and best position your portfolio today, then it might be a good day for you. Because we're offering a full 33% off your first year of membership to our flagship share-tipping service, backed by our 'no quibbles' 30-day subscription fee refund guarantee.

Simply click below to discover how you can take advantage of this.

See all posts by Rupert Hargreaves