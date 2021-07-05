Best shares: 2 stocks I’d buy in July

I think one of the best shares to buy now is the waste management group Biffa (LSE: BIFF). This company is one of the few UK shares that offers investors exposure to the waste industry.

Best shares to buy

Granted, waste management and disposal isn’t the most exciting sector in the world. However, collecting and disposing of waste effectively is vitally important in the 21st century. I think it’s only going to become more critical as we advance and the world becomes increasingly focused on recycling.

To that end, management recently decided to acquire the collections business and certain recycling assets from Viridor Waste Management Limited. The group will pay £126m, which will give it exposure to a diverse base of 21,000 customers and 15 depots across the UK.

The acquisition will expand the group’s collections business and recycling capabilities while solidifying its leading position in UK sustainable waste management.

While I believe this acquisition will help drive the company’s growth in the years ahead, I’m well aware that Biffa will have made an expensive mistake if it goes wrong. This is probably one of the biggest challenges the enterprise faces today. Successfully buying and integrating bolt-on businesses can be challenging. There’s no guarantee this deal will be a success.

Still, I’d buy the stock today, considering its growth potential in the long run and its existing position in the UK waste market.

UK shares on offer

Another company I think could be one of the best shares to buy today for my portfolio is Porvair (LSE: PRV). I’m attracted to this specialist filtration, laboratory and environmental technology group for its intellectual property. It owns the rights for the design and development of filters for the aerospace and science industries, among others.

I think these are the sort of industries that should experience steady growth as we advance. And as Porvair is often a key supplier, it should report rising demand.

Management seems to agree. Alongside the company’s half-year results for the six months to the end of May, CEO Ben Stocks noted that the underlying drivers of growth for the business include “tightening environmental regulations; the need for clean water; expansion of analytical science and the drive for manufacturing efficiency” that all remain in place. Demand for these sectors is likely to remain high for some time.

The company also has exposure to be aerospace industry, which proved to be a thorn in its side last year. Aerospace sales could continue to remain under pressure, especially if the industry struggles to recover after the pandemic. This could hold back overall group growth.

Nevertheless, despite this risk, the company remains on my list of the best shares to buy now. That’s why I’d acquire it for my basket of UK stocks today.