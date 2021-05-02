The Motley Fool

The Darktrace share price shoots up 40%, but there’s more to this IPO than meets the eye

Jonathan Smith | Sunday, 2nd May, 2021

Image source: Getty Images

So far in 2021, there have been many lessons to learn from initial public offerings (IPOs). I wrote about several of them here. The unpredictability and volatility can be difficult for retail investors like myself to deal with. Darktrace (LSE:DARK) is the latest high profile IPO to hit the market. After the Darktrace share price rallied 40% in the initial period of trading, I could be getting ready to buy in when it becomes available for retail participants. But what’s the real story here?

What’s Darktrace?

Darktrace is a cyber security firm based in the UK. It was only formed in 2013, and has gone from zero to IPO status in less than a decade. The back story is also very compelling, given that it was formed as a partnership between Oxbridge mathematicians and British Intelligence.

5G is here – and shares of this ‘sleeping giant’ could be a great way for you to potentially profit!

According to one leading industry firm, the 5G boom could create a global industry worth US$12.3 TRILLION out of thin air…

And if you click here we’ll show you something that could be key to unlocking 5G’s full potential...

The main service provided is an artificial intelligence system that detects and deals with cyber security attacks. This is known as the Enterprise Immune System

It all sounds very high tech and smart from my point of view. But what about the potential to make money as an investor? Over the years it has sourced funding from hedge funds and capital partners. In these cases, the valuation of the company was growing. So when it came for the IPO, the target was to set the initial Darktrace share price at a level that reflected a valuation of around £3bn.

With rumours that large investors weren’t onboard, the price was cut last minute to float at 250p, reflecting a value of just £1.7bn. The disastrous float of Deliveroo only a month ago was likely still on the management team’s mind.

So although the Darktrace share price did take a large bounce higher when the market opened, it bounced from a cut price value. This is something I need to remember.

My outlook for the Darktrace share price

From a financial point of view, I can’t see much information that will help me right now. I know that revenues grew by 45% in the last financial year, but Darktrace is still loss-making. Therefore, I look forward to getting more information from trading updates in the next few months when it has to disclose them to the market.

I think the outlook is positive for the Darktrace share price if I believe the £3bn was justified. The cut in price may have been simply to avoid the bad press around a flop. From that angle, a £3bn valuation would put the fair value of shares around 440p. Even from the current levels around 350p, there is still good upside potential.

On the downside, I need to watch out for potential reputational damage from one of the founding investors. Mike Lynch is contesting extradition to the US over fraud charges. If this gets messy then it could tarnish the brand of Darktrace and ultimately hamper the share price.

Ultimately, I can’t invest right now anyway as retail investors have to wait for shares to trade unconditionally. Even with this, I’m very happy to sit on the sideline for the moment and see how the first couple of weeks play out before looking to make a decision. 

A Top Share with Enormous Growth Potential

Savvy investors like you won’t want to miss out on this timely opportunity…

Here’s your chance to discover exactly what has got our Motley Fool UK analyst all fired up about this ‘pure-play’ online business (yes, despite the pandemic!).

Not only does this company enjoy a dominant market-leading position…

But its capital-light, highly scalable business model has previously helped it deliver consistently high sales, astounding near-70% margins, and rising shareholder returns … in fact, in 2019 it returned a whopping £150m+ to shareholders in dividends and buybacks!

And here’s the really exciting part…

While COVID-19 may have thrown the company a curveball, management have acted swiftly to ensure this business is as well placed as it can be to ride out the current period of uncertainty… in fact, our analyst believes it should come roaring back to life, just as soon as normal economic activity resumes.

That’s why we think now could be the perfect time for you to start building your own stake in this exceptional business – especially given the shares look to be trading on a fairly undemanding valuation for the year to March 2021.

Click here to claim your copy of this special report now — and we’ll tell you the name of this Top Growth Share… free of charge!

jonathansmith1 owns shares in Deliveroo. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Our 6 'Best Buys Now' Shares

Renowned stock-picker Mark Rogers and his analyst team at The Motley Fool UK have named 6 shares that they believe UK investors should consider buying NOW.

So if you’re looking for more stock ideas to try and best position your portfolio today, then it might be a good day for you. Because we're offering a full 33% off your first year of membership to our flagship share-tipping service, backed by our 'no quibbles' 30-day subscription fee refund guarantee.

Simply click below to discover how you can take advantage of this.

See all posts by Jonathan Smith