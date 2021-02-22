The Motley Fool

Royal Mail shares: here’s why I’ve changed my mind

Nadia Yaqub | Monday, 22nd February, 2021 | More on:

Image source: Getty Images.

Royal Mail (LSE: RMG) shares have had a good run recently. I’ve written about the stock before when I wasn’t convinced by the investment case. But that was then. Now I’ve had another look at the shares and I think the company is at an inflection point.

Would I buy the stock now? Yes, for a few reasons.

5G is here – and shares of this ‘sleeping giant’ could be a great way for you to potentially profit!

According to one leading industry firm, the 5G boom could create a global industry worth US$12.3 TRILLION out of thin air…

And if you click here we’ll show you something that could be key to unlocking 5G’s full potential...

Parcels galore

I’ve previously mentioned this, but I think it’s worth highlighting again. Parcels revenue has now overtaken letters revenue. This isn’t a surprise to me. One of the reasons why Royal Mail shares have performed well is the rise in online shopping during the pandemic.

Let me be frank, not many people send letters anymore. For plenty of us, it’s all done electronically. I reckon Royal Mail’s letters revenue is in a secular decline. The coronavirus lockdowns have resulted in an increase in parcel deliveries and I expect this trend to continue well into the foreseeable future.

Staff and union members

The reaction of the unionised workforce has been the main reason why I’ve changed my view on Royal Mail shares.

In my opinion, the stock has lagged somewhat due to the difficulties of getting the workforce to accept change. But in December, the company reached a landmark agreement with staff and union members. And earlier this month, Royal Mail announced that its workforce had now voted “overwhelmingly in favour” of the deal.

So after this vote, why would I buy Royal Mail shares? Yes. It seems both sides are happy. The Communications Workers Union (CWU) called it a “landmark” deal that offers better conditions for postal workers and job security. In return, workers have acknowledged the need to focus on swifter change. That means using technology to improve customer service and efficiency. They’ve also agreed to start building out the infrastructure needed to improve the parcels network.

I think this is all positive news for Royal Mail shares. While ongoing disputes between management and the workforce were hindering the company from growing, the deal changes all that. To me, this is a huge step in the right direction.

Risks

Let me highlight that implementing change across Royal Mail will take time. I recognise that any delays could set back progress, which may impact the shares.

And the pandemic has increased the volume of parcel deliveries, but there’s no guarantee this trend will continue after Covid-19. Improving infrastructure will cost the business and may impact future profitability. Especially if growth in parcels fails to deliver.

GLS unit

I think Royal Mail’s small international parcel operation, General Logistic Systems (GLS) is the jewel in the crown of the business. This division has been growing rapidly and is on target to deliver full-year revenue growth at the top end of the 21%-23% range. I think this is impressive and it highlights the importance of this business to the future of the company.

I believe Royal Mail has a decent shot at growing and resolving its legacy issues. This is why I’d buy the shares now. It’s due to report its full year 2020/21 results on May 20. Given how good last year was for the company, I reckon Royal Mail could even reinstate its dividend.

“This Stock Could Be Like Buying Amazon in 1997”

I'm sure you'll agree that's quite the statement from Motley Fool Co-Founder Tom Gardner.

But since our US analyst team first recommended shares in this unique tech stock back in 2016, the value has soared.

What's more, we firmly believe there's still plenty of upside in its future. In fact, even throughout the current coronavirus crisis, its performance has been beating Wall St expectations.

And right now, we're giving you a chance to discover exactly what has got our analysts all fired up about this niche industry phenomenon, in our FREE special report, A Top US Share From The Motley Fool.

Click here to claim your copy now — and we’ll tell you the name of this Top US Share… free of charge!

Nadia Yaqub has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Where to invest £1,000 right now

Renowned stock-picker Mark Rogers and his select team of expert analysts at The Motley Fool UK have just revealed 6 "Best Buy" shares that they believe UK investors should consider buying NOW.

So if you’re looking for more top stock ideas to try and best position your portfolio in this market, then I have some good news for your today -- because we're offering a full 33% off your first year of membership to our flagship share-tipping service, backed by our 'no quibbles' 30-day subscription fee refund guarantee.

Simply enter your email address below to discover how you can take advantage of this.

I would like to receive emails from you about product information and offers from The Fool and its business partners. Each of these emails will provide a link to unsubscribe from future emails. More information about how The Fool collects, stores, and handles personal data is available in its Privacy Statement.

See all posts by Nadia Yaqub